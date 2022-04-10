Jill Pickering

September 8, 1941- March 5, 2022

Lorna Jill Pickering, 80, of Lincoln was born in Portland, OR to Kenneth and Elsie Merritt. Jill worked at the Lancaster County Election Commission, loved UN-L Women's Basketball and was active in volunteering for her community. She was a member of St. James Church for many years. She passed away in Los Angeles, CA peacefully.

Family members include husband Roger Pickering, Los Angeles via Lincoln; son Todd Pickering, Los Angeles and daughter Tracey Pickering, Springfield, OR; nieces and nephews.

Memorial Reception: 2:00-4:00 pm Thursday (4-14-22) New Visions Methodist Church, 2400 South 11th St. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org/nebraska