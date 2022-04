Jim C Cline

April 3, 1946 - December 13, 2021

Jim C Cline, 75, of Lincoln, died December 13, 2021. Jim was born on April 3, 1946 to Lee & Arlene (Crew) Cline in Lincoln NE. Jim is survived by his sister Judy Glathar of Flagler Beach FL. Preceded in death by parents & brothers Charles & Max Cline. Jim was loved by family, friends & pets. Memorials can be made to a Cancer Society. Services TBD.