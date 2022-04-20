Jim Danielson

September 15, 2021

Jim Danielson passed away on September 15, 2021 in a tragic car accident outside of Iowa City, Iowa while returning home from a car show in Stowe, Vermont. He was 83 years old. His travelling companion, Rose Hitz also of Lincoln, sustained serious injuries but miraculously survived.

Jim was born in Shenandoah, Iowa in 1938. He graduated from Shenandoah High in 1955. While in Shenandoah, he worked at KMA, the local radio station in town. After a brief tour with his friends, Phil and Don Everly, he chose college over life on the road. He received a Bachelor's degree in psychology from Central Missouri State College, and attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison. After receiving a Master's Degree in Broadcast Journalism and Rhetoric, he continued his education and received a Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska in Educational Psychology. He taught Speech and Broadcast journalism for many years, ultimately earning the title of professor emeritus.

During his years in Lincoln, Jim directed and produced many TV shows for ETV most notably Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom with Merlin Perkins. And of course, he worked the ETV auction. He was very good at quickies. Jim was involved in many ventures, one of which was founding the Flatwater All British car club. As an avid car enthusiast, Jim traveled from coast to coast in some small British cars over the years.

He had a love of food and wine. He was instrumental in regenerating the grape growing industry in Nebraska, and owned and operated Rock Bluff Vineyard, which at the time was the first Nebraska commercial vineyard in 40 years. Among his many side businesses were Sagamore Kennels, Economy Self Storage, JJ Gourmet Popcorn and Camelot Concessions. He dabbled in home brewing, and growing hops. Jim was in a friendly monthly poker club with unnamed friends (for IRS purposes). Jim was also a certified grief counselor assisting clients in the Lincoln area.

Jim is survived by his son, Alan Danielson and his wife, Helen. Jim's sister Jo Ann Stutheit and her husband, Randy. Nieces Kristina and Laura, and their families, step-son Gerry Beltz and a four-legged friend named "Cat". Jim was preceded in death by his second wife, Barbara Rixstine in 2013.

A celebration of life service will be held in the meeting room at the Country Inn & Suites at 5353 N 27th St, Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday April 23. The family will be greeting friends and relatives from 1pm to 4pm. Please come share stories or come to hear a good one. The meeting room has a separate outside entrance on the lower level on the south side of the hotel. British car owners are encouraged to drive their vehicle.