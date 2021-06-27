To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roper and Sons.
My sympathy to you and kids, Judy.
Pete Andersen
Other
August 4, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Jim´s passing. His legacy at East High for both students and teaching peers will be cherished forever.
Pat Kaltenberger
Work
July 5, 2021
Condolences and deepest sympathy to the Holechek family. May a lifetime of memories bring some comfort during this difficult time.
Casey Cantin
School
July 3, 2021
What a great man , He always encouraged me in sports during high school , we reconnected on facebook .
Dave Heinzman
School
July 3, 2021
AP English was a tough class, but I loved every minute of it because of Mr. Holechek. My condolences to his family and friends.
Lori Gillies-Walker
School
July 2, 2021
Judy, and family, I offer my sincere condolences. I'll always be grateful to Jim for encouraging, even championing, me in my writing (and music as well). I'm still at it, almost fifty years since graduating from East--a testament to his teaching skill! But most of all, Jim was an admired friend. We're all the worse for the loss.
Pam Herbert Barger
School
July 1, 2021
My condolences to the Holochek family. As an architect I have spent a lifetime preparing and reviewing drawings as well as studying the science of building. So, you can imagine I struggled in Jim´s English classes, but he let me know I had potential. Jim started teaching at East High in 1967. For many young men, at East, 1979 was a watershed year: We saw our friends, coached by Jim Holechek, win gold medals at State. It was a moment we recognized we could do anything in the world, and with Jim´s confidence in all of us we went out and did just that. Jim was the best of mentors, and he will live on in all our hearts and minds forever.
Link Wilson
School
July 1, 2021
Judy....so sorry to hear of Jim's passing. I had a wonderful time on our trip to Mexico, Central and South America in 1972! WOW..time flies.. Jim was a true gentleman and great coach..he will be missed by many. He always had time to chat.
Paul Sok
Work
June 30, 2021
Judy and family -- I'm so sorry for your loss. I wanted you to know that Jim was a great mentor and influence on my life. He challenged me in AP English and on the wrestling mat. I am deeply grateful for the lessons he taught me in classes and in sports, and I feel like I owe my successes to people like Jim. I always have fond memories of my scrabble matches with him, even tough I rarely could beat him in that game... lol.
Kirk Ticknor
School
June 29, 2021
We´re so sorry for your loss, Jim will be greatly missed by many but especially by his great grandchildren Dax and Ryne. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Connie and Brent Wenzl
June 28, 2021
One of the greatest blessings about being an excellent teacher and coach is how many lives are touched in such a positive way. Mr. Holechek was just such a man. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Jeanne Slaughter Zolbe
June 28, 2021
What an inspirational teacher, colleague, and gentleman. I was so proud of the critical thinking, analyzing, and writing he showed me I could do when he was my AP English teacher (class of 1984). I was fortunate to work with him when I returned to East as a secretary. God bless you all, and I am so sorry for your loss.
Jodi Flynn Rethmeier
June 28, 2021
Judy, your husband was one of the most important influences in my life from the wrestling mat to literature, and most importantly, how to be a good human being. It was always a pleasure to re-connect with you and Jim on my trips back to Lincoln. He was so important to so many, and I can tell you that he will always have a special place in my heart. My condolences and my best to you and your family during this difficult time. Craig
Craig Johnson
June 28, 2021
Memories will remain eternal.
Bobbi & Fred Hall
Friend
June 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Glad Jim reached out on FB to reconnect. I have two images of him: 1) in his wrestling sweats walking around the mat during pracice; and 2) impeccably dressed in suit and tie between classes. An amazing disciplinarian, he strove to get the best out of us. Great memories.
Dennis Reed
School
June 28, 2021
Judy, I´m so sorry to hear of Jim´s passing. May you & your family find comfort in the memories of years together. Much love,
Wendy
Wendy Francis
June 27, 2021
A mentor, friend, colleague, coach......there are not enough titles or associations to cover all of what mattered. Deeply saddened by his far too soon departure but comforted in the immense impact he made on my life and of so many others. I cherish all of our days in the shop, on the mat, in class and at the ZOO BAR!
Jeffrey T McCabe
Friend
June 27, 2021
He was a great man. My heart is broken.
Andrew Provorse
Friend
June 27, 2021
He was a great teacher and a great coach! H encouraged his students and athletes to be the best they could be!
Gerda and I send our prayers and condolences to his family! We are so sorry for your loss!
Stu Reid
School
June 27, 2021
Judy and Family, My most sincere condolences on your loss. God bless.
Clark Haberman
Friend
June 27, 2021
We are very sad to hear, and offer our condolences to the Holechek family.
Bill and Terri Dimon
Work
June 27, 2021
My heart and prayers go out to Jim´s family at this difficult time. I have amazing memories of Jim as my teacher. I never worked so hard for any class as I did for his AP English class. He was tough and taught me how to think and analyze. He made me want to do my best-for him. But he convinced me it was for me. I also took his class Vampires, Beasts and Other Things (Can´t remember the name exactly). I remember he loved teaching it. I constructed a 7-foot werewolf that he proudly displayed next to another student´s vampire. Amazing teacher, amazing man.
Cheryl Whitehall (Hall)
School
June 27, 2021
Deb and I Send Our Sympathy and Prayers to Coach Holechek´s Family !!