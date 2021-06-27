My condolences to the Holochek family. As an architect I have spent a lifetime preparing and reviewing drawings as well as studying the science of building. So, you can imagine I struggled in Jim´s English classes, but he let me know I had potential. Jim started teaching at East High in 1967. For many young men, at East, 1979 was a watershed year: We saw our friends, coached by Jim Holechek, win gold medals at State. It was a moment we recognized we could do anything in the world, and with Jim´s confidence in all of us we went out and did just that. Jim was the best of mentors, and he will live on in all our hearts and minds forever.

Link Wilson School July 1, 2021