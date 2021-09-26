Jo Ann (Jody) Drabant

September 16, 1930 - September 20, 2021

Knowing we would meet again on the other side, Jody Drabant peacefully passed away this past week. She was born September 16, 1930 in Shenandoah, Iowa to Joe and Marg Cardwell. The family moved to Lincoln in 1937. As a youngster Jody was a tomboy, jumping off roofs, playing sports and working hard to keep up with her big brother, Bob Cardwell. Although he was a loving big brother, he was a master marble player and was frequently accused of winning Jody's weekly allotment of marbles before the day was out (She lost her marbles again? was a favorite joke of hers). Jody, a graduate of LHS, played on their girls' softball team. And win or lose, she loved the Big Red. Once a Husker, always a Husker!

The story was often told of how she met her future husband, Stan Drabant (now deceased), who sat in the row in front of her in UNL's Freshman English class. They married August 12, 1950. Together they would build their first house by recycling materials from the old army barracks at the Lincoln Base. They were a creative, ambitious, and adventurous couple!

Jody and Stan raised their four children in Lincoln. Mike (deceased) and Doris Drabant (Bradlee Drabant & Brandon Banks, Lori Lynn Drabant (deceased). Becky and Jim Moock (Brian & Christi Moock, Jeff & Shelby Moock, Dave Moock). Jenny Drabant-Greever and Brent Greever (Melissa & Luis Soares, Jessica Meyers & Tyler Anderson). Kris and Dan Koch (Sarah Davis, Josh & Mandy Koch). She also has 10 great-grandchildren.

Jody was a go-getter, often organizing family and friends' campouts, table games, card parties, and activities for her kids (4-H, music lessons, Scouts, and more!). Jody designed and sewed many original outfits she wore to local and national square dances. More than 50 years ago Jody started her own antique business and was joined by Stan after his retirement. She did Antique Shows around the country selling beautiful antiques and infecting her children with the "antiquing bug".

The Memorial Service for Jody will be held at 11:00. Thursday, Sept. 30. Visitation with family, Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 4:30-7pm. Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 "O" St. Masks are required. Services will be officiated by Pastor Dani Musselman and Shelby Moock. Donations in Jody's honor may be sent to Lincoln Children's Museum, Sumner Place Memory and Music program, or the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be left online at Wyuka.com.