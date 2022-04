Jo Ann (Jody) Drabant

September 16, 1930 - September 20, 2021

Jody Drabant, 91, peacefully passed away this past week, knowing we would meet again on the other side. Memorial services at 11:00 Thursday, Sept. 30, and Visitation Wednesday, Sept. 29, 4:30-7pm all at Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 "O" St. Masks are required. See Wyuka.com to leave condolences.