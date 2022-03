Joan T. Kuska

September 19, 1936 - June 9, 2021

Joan T. Kuska, age 84, of Lincoln, formerly of Exeter, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Born September 19, 1936, in Exeter to John & Theresa (Leif) Harre.

Survivors: son; Wayne & Terri Kuska - Overland Park, KS, daughter; Connie & James Bayless - Lincoln, daughter-in-law; Colleen Kuska - Exeter, brother; Frank Harre - York, sisters: Evelyn Coffey - York, Doris & Nick Nicholas - Exeter, Jeanette Paulus - Loveland, CO, Leona Smith - New Braunfels, TX, grandchildren: Andres Davis, Katie Bayless, McKenzie Bruening, Kylie Kuska.

Funeral Services: 10:30 a.m. with rosary at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Exeter. Graveside services: Exeter Cemetery. Fr. Brendan Kelly officiating. Visitation from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Farmer Funeral Home – Exeter. Memorials to St. Stephen Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left at farmerandsonfuneralhome.com