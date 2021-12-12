Dr. Joan Krueger Wadlow

December 8, 2021

Dr. Joan Krueger Wadlow, 89, passed away on December 8, 2021 in Hood River, Oregon. Joan loved spending time outdoors, competing in the Lincoln Snipe Fleet races, skiing, wilderness camping, and hiking with Dick and their Newfoundland dogs.

Her interest in international affairs characterized her work and love for global travel spanning Africa, Asia, Middle East and Europe. Her professional career included first woman president of Delta Sigma Rho - today's University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) Speech and Debate Team, editor of the UNL student newspaper; professor of International Relations/Political Science and Vice President of Academic Affairs at UNL; Provost at the Universities of Wyoming and Oklahoma; and concluded her career as Chancellor of the University of Alaska-Fairbanks (1991-1999) and was awarded the title of Chancellor Emeritus. Her Ph.D. in Political Science and baccalaureate degree are from UNL where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta; her Master's degree in International Relations from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy; and a Certificate from the Graduate Institute of International Studies in Geneva, Switzerland, where she was a Rotary scholar. Joan grew up in Norfolk, Nebraska.

She is survived by her two daughters, Dawn Wadlow and Kit Silver. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years Dick.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: University of Nebraska Foundation to benefit the Joan Kruger Wadlow Endowed Scholarship Fund (01151390), online at https://nufoundation.org/fund/01151390/ or by check to 1010 Lincoln Mall, Suite 300, Lincoln, NE 68508. University of Alaska Fairbanks to benefit the Joan and Dick Wadlow Scholarship Fund (80770), online at https://bit.ly/WadlowScholarship or by check to the UA Foundation, PO Box 755080, Fairbanks, Alaska, 99775.