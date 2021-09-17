JoAnn (Ward) Donohoe

September 13, 2021

Jo Donohoe's spirit took flight on the morning of September 13, 2021. She has been released from the anguish of Alzheimer's that afflicted her on this earth. She delivered Meals on Wheels for years, helped others navigate through government medical forms, and was a VITA volunteer. She was treasurer for the All Souls Unitarian Church, was a volunteer at the St. Elizabeth's Hospital medical library, at Gere Library and at the Lied Center.

Jo's chosen role was to care for others, most especially Denis, her husband of 62 years, her children Ned (Tammy), Patrick (Odalys), Sarah (Joe Potter), Alice (Bob Smolarski) and Janet (Philip Wainwright), her multiple generations of grandchildren and her brother Bill Ward.

As much as we grieve, we also are relieved that Jo suffers no more.