Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
JoAnn Donohoe

JoAnn (Ward) Donohoe

September 13, 2021

Jo Donohoe's spirit took flight on the morning of September 13, 2021. She has been released from the anguish of Alzheimer's that afflicted her on this earth. She delivered Meals on Wheels for years, helped others navigate through government medical forms, and was a VITA volunteer. She was treasurer for the All Souls Unitarian Church, was a volunteer at the St. Elizabeth's Hospital medical library, at Gere Library and at the Lied Center.

Jo's chosen role was to care for others, most especially Denis, her husband of 62 years, her children Ned (Tammy), Patrick (Odalys), Sarah (Joe Potter), Alice (Bob Smolarski) and Janet (Philip Wainwright), her multiple generations of grandchildren and her brother Bill Ward.

As much as we grieve, we also are relieved that Jo suffers no more.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Denis and Jo were regulars at Prairie Life for years and were always so friendly and nice to me.
Susie Dinkelman
September 18, 2021
A bright, bubbly light at my Church since 1995. A virtual loving hug to all that remember her fondly.
Marilyn Harker
September 18, 2021
Janet, your mom was a very good person and good bridge player. Not surprising for a "lion tamer´s" mother. I wish you happy memories.
Carolyn Massey
September 17, 2021
I was a very lucky person to get to work with Jo when she volunteered in the Human Resources office at St. Elizabeth's. Really Enjoyed the days that she came into the office. She was a very special person!
Lisa Wallman
Work
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results