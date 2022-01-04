Joann R . Hill

February 13th, 1928 - December 26th, 2021

Joann R Hill, 93 of Elmwood, died Sunday, December 26th, 2021 in Lincoln. She was born February 13th, 1928 on the farm south of Weeping Water Nebraska, to John and Clara Ruhga. Joann graduated from Avoca High School in the class of 1944. She married Warren James Wolcott in 1948 .

After his death, she met and married Arley J. Hill on June 22, 1956. Joann still lived on the farm north of Elmwood where she and Arley raised their family. She was an active member of the Elmwood Christian Church and many community clubs and organizations.

Joann is survived by her children: son James P. Wolcott and daughter Brenda Vogt of Elmwood; son Tom Hill (Chris Bohaty) of Lincoln; daughter Becky (Steve) Costello of Gothenburg; grandchildren Shaina (Josh) Hall, Danae (Kelley) Dinkel, Ben (Stephanie) Vogt, Tim (Christine) Vogt, Christopher (Rebecca Bloch) Vogt, Brennan (Lauren) Costello, Madison (Trenton) Long, Arleigh (Christian Wilke) Costello; nine great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Joann was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Warren James Wolcott and Arley J. Hill; sisters Jane (Wayne) Pederson, Doris (Keith) Stutzman, daughter-in-law Patty Wolcott.

A Celebration of a Life Service will be at 10:30 am Saturday January 8, 2022 at the Elmwood Christian Church 311 North 5th Street Elmwood; a Visitation will be held 5-8 pm Friday January 7, 2022 also at the Church. A private interment. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Elmwood Christian Church, the Elmwood Community Center, or the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation. Live streaming of the service and condolences or tributes on www.hammonsfs.com