JoAnn S. Kimball

July 3, 1923 - December 21, 2021

JoAnn Spiva Kimball, who lived in Lincoln for most of her adult life, died on December 21st, 2021, in her son's home in Memphis, TN. She was 98 years young when she passed and spent her final days surrounded by many of her beloved family members. More than anything, she loved spending time with her son Ted, his wife Pearl, her grandchildren Sarah and Daniel, Sarah's husband Allen, and her six great-grandchildren.

Throughout her life, she kept the most positive outlook that one can imagine. She had a divine talent for finding the good in everyone and had an extremely forgiving nature. She also knew that the best way to reach people was through kind words and an open heart. She was a grateful person and appreciated all the blessings life offered her. She was compassionate about those less fortunate than her and generous to those in need. She was also known for possessing a wonderful sense of humor and a quick wit.

JoAnn brought creativity, arts, humanities, and culture to people of all ages throughout her life. She was fascinated by the world around her and saw it as a place of endless possibility. She loved to share all the wonderfully curious things she discovered and delighted in with everyone she could reach. JoAnn was born in Chicago on July 3, 1923, but shortly thereafter moved to Joplin, MO, where her mother and father could be near their parents. There she was able to see the generosity, both in spirit and financial, exhibited by both sets of grandparents. When she lost her father at age 14, JoAnn and her sister Mary were primarily raised by her grandparents while her mother sought to make a new life for them by taking on additional responsibilities. She and Mary were best friends throughout their lives.

JoAnn's mother, known affectionately by the family as "Mammy," remarried a very kind and prominent doctor from Quincy, Illinois, where JoAnn attended Junior High, and they gave birth to Nancy, who was very close to JoAnn throughout her life. From there, JoAnn attended Monticello Preparatory School and Monticello College, from which she achieved an Associate of Arts degree with honors. She then attended Smith College in Northampton, MA, where she became friends with the future First Lady of the United States, Nancy Reagan. Then, responding to her mother's poor health, she returned home and attended the University of Missouri, where she shared a room with Vice President Harry Truman's daughter, Margaret. There she achieved a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and History and a Bachelors in Journalism.

While attending summer camp as a counselor in Minnesota, she met a fellow counselor, Curtis Dedrick Kimball, from Lincoln, NE, who would later become her husband. Then, the war came. While Curtis defended our country in the Pacific Theater, JoAnn taught grade school in Wyoming to the children of migrant farmworkers and worked as a long distant telephone operator in St. Louis, MO. After the war, Curtis and JoAnn were married and made their home in Lincoln, where they raised four children, Kim, Ted, Brian, and Anne. Her strong educational and family background allowed JoAnn to achieve wonderful things for her community while simultaneously focusing on her family.

JoAnn was able to strike a perfect balance of being a mother, wife, and lifelong friend to many Lincolnites while serving her community as a volunteer. She served as President of the Nebraska Art Association as well as the Junior League. She was also a trustee of the Lincoln Children's Zoo, the Lincoln Community Playhouse, the Lincoln Symphony Guild, the Nebraska Chamber Orchestra, and the Nebraska Literary Heritage Foundation.

As her children grew up and started college, she expanded her educational, art, and cultural activities even further. She served as a Special Assistant to the President of the University of Nebraska from 1971 to 1979. She worked with campus Chancellors and faculties to develop local, state-wide, regional, and national level arts and humanities programs. During these years, she was Director of the Joffrey Ballet Project, coordinator of "A Salute to Willa Cather," Director for the Nebraska Tent Chautauqua, a tour of musicians, dancers, artists, scientists, humanists, and speakers throughout the state, Director of "Return to the River" Steamboat Chautauqua, a Mississippi River regional project, Research Director for the Sheldon Art Gallery, Director of the Nebraska Poet Laureate Project, Director of the Mid-America Arab World Symposium, Director of the Small Towns Institute Center for Great Plains Studies, and Director of the Nebraska Committee for the Humanities Awards Program.

In 1979 she became Assistant to the President of Doane College in Crete, NE, where she conceptualized, developed, and coordinated national level conferences, symposia, and arts and humanities events. In 1986 she became the Executive Director for the Omaha Children's Museum, developing the museum into one of the country's top children's museums. She was later selected as Regional Coordinator for the Association of Youth Museums and helped establish youth museums throughout the entire Mountain/Plains Region of the U.S. In 1984 she received the Mayor's Award for Distinguished Contribution for the Arts of Nebraska. That same year, she became the Nebraska State Director for the Elderhostel Program, a national program for adults over 60 to spend one week on college campuses, attending classes and experiencing life in the region.

When all her children migrated to California, she wanted to be nearer to them and became the California State Director for the Elderhostel Program for many years. After she retired from the Elderhostel Program, she again heeded the call to provide assistance, this time to her dear friend, Zara Nelsova, a world-renowned Cellist who performed as a soloist for major orchestras, including Boston, Winnipeg, Montreal, and the New York Philharmonic. Zara's husband had passed, and JoAnn stepped up to support her friend in her time of need. Zara toured all over the world with JoAnn at her side. Shortly after that time, she moved to DePoe Bay, OR, to be close to her dear friends, the Harleys.

JoAnn always made time for her family and organized family vacations with her children, sisters, nieces, and nephews, including numerous trips around the U.S., Europe, and the Caribbean. During her life, she took great care of her aging mother and would always be at her side when she needed her. JoAnn's personality and positive outlook on life had a magnetic effect on all of her friends and relatives. Whenever any of them needed support, JoAnn was often their first call, and without fail, she would always give herself entirely and unselfishly. She returned to California to live in San Diego during the twilight years of her life to be nearby her three children. While there, her daughter Anne needed a temporary place to stay while she looked for another apartment. However, shortly after she moved in, Anne was diagnosed with cancer. JoAnn was able to comfort Anne during her daughter's last ten months on this earth, living together under the same roof.

One of the greatest tragedies one can endure is outliving one's child. JoAnn survived the passing of three; First, her eldest son Curtis "Kim" Kimball, passed on at the age of 29 after completing a marathon. Then, years later, she would mourn her son Brian, who passed at the age of 58, and finally, only a few short years later, her only daughter. It would have been easy and understandable for a person to slip into a state of self-pity and depression after just one of these life-changing events, but this wasn't the cloth from which JoAnn was cut. As a prominent member of the "Greatest Generation," JoAnn took a positive outlook every day, knowing that everything is for the good. Through her incredible perseverance and appreciation of life, she endured and accomplished many wonderful things in her long and inspirational life.

She is survived by her son Ted, her grandchildren Sarah and Daniel, and her great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Jack, Matthew, Hannah, Ella, and Jonah. She was laid to rest in Lincoln Memorial Park and Cemetery next to three of her children and husband.