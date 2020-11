Joann Mary Havel

February 9, 1951 - November 27, 2020

Joann Mary Havel age 69 of Milligan died Friday November 27, 2020 in Lincoln. Born February 9, 1951, to Anton & Helen (Rut) Suda in Friend, Nebraska.

Private services 10:30 a.m., Tuesday St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church Milligan, Nebraska. Private rosary, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 10:00 a.m. - St. Wenceslaus - Milligan, NE. Public visitation, Monday, November 30, 2020 3 - 8:00 p.m. Farmer & Son F.H. - Kotas Chapel - Milligan, Ne. Graveside services: Bohemian National Cemetery Milligan, Nebraska. Fr. Brendan Kelly officiating. Memorials to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences to farmerandsonfuneralhome.com