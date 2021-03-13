Joe Henry Godemann Jr.

July 15, 1928 - March 11, 2021

Joe Henry Godemann Jr. born July 15, 1928 and called to his eternal home on March 11, 2021 after a brief residency at the Tabitha Harbor House in south Lincoln. Joe was born on the farm in Richardson County near Falls City to Joachim H. and Eleonora F. (Schmidt) Godemann. Joe farmed on the family farm with his father, Joe Sr., until he entered the US Army in January 1951 and served until 1953 in the Korean War where he received the Korean Service medal with 3 Bronze Stars and the United Nations Service Medal.

After returning home, he resumed farming with his brother for the next 40 years. Early in his farming career Joe suffered a farming accident resulting in the loss of his right arm. Despite his disability, he continued to farm and consistently approached life's obstacles with resolute determination. He was a master improviser, able to operate or maintain any piece of farm equipment despite his disability. He would start a nail in a 2X4 by licking the end, then slamming it into the wood by the palm of his hand.

He will be remembered as that one-armed man who never met a stranger and always had a story to tell. Joe was always eager to help those less fortunate. Never to be idle or without purpose, he later operated a small remodeling and general contracting business.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Kay Ann Godemann (Schreiber), brother Dennis Godemann, sister Dorthy Wittrock and grandson, Nathan Kneifl. Joe is survived by his children Darwin Godemann (Penni), Lincoln, Nebraska, Rod Godemann (Teresa), Oak Grove, Missouri, and Kim Kneifl (Don), Walton, Nebraska brother Glenn Godemann, Falls City, and sister Norma Roland of Elkhorn, Nebraska. Joe is survived by four granddaughters Christal Kuchera (Godemann) husband Evan, Amanda Moreno-Godemann spouse Maria Moreno-Godemann, Morgan Godemann and Taylor Godemann, and six great grandchildren, Aurelia, Halle, Harper, Finley, Aiden, and Miles.

Joe has chosen to donate his body for advancement of medical education and research to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska. In honoring Joe's wishes there will be no memorial service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials or condolences in his honor may be dropped off or made through Dorr & Clark Funeral Home of Falls City, NE for future designation by the family.