Rev. Dr. Joel Gajardo
1933 - 2021
Rev. Dr. Joel Gajardo

December 14, 1933 - June 24, 2021

Rev. Dr. Joel Gajardo, a man of firm and continual commitment to improving the lives of people throughout the world, went to be with the Lord on June 24, 2021. His compassion, knowledge and kindness were apparent in the work he did, which included serving for a time as the executive director of the Hispanic Community Center in Lincoln. At one time he served on the Board of Global Ministries of the United Methodist Church, was affiliated with the World Council of Churches, and the National Council of Churches in New York City, serving as the director for South America.

He received his bachelor's degree at the Chilean University in his native Chile and his master's in theology in Argentina, a theological Ph.D. from the Princeton Theological Seminary, and a Ph.D. from Princeton University in political science. He was an ordained Presbyterian minister. At age 16 he attended the first International Youth Conference in Argentina, representing the Chilean Protestant Youth Movement. At 25, he was named the principal of the David Trumbull Presbyterian School in Valparaiso, Chile.

After obtaining his degrees in political science and theology from Princeton University in the United States, he returned to Chile and continued to work as a professor and minister. Because of his constant courage and standing for justice and for his support of President Allende whose government was overthrown by a coup d'etat, he was expelled from Chile and came to the United States to continue living out his servant heart. Here he began working at Cornell University as a professor and the director of the committee on U.S. Latin American policy studies.

In Lincoln he was active in the community, volunteering with several organizations over the years, including the Lincoln Public Health Foundation, Mayor's Multicultural Advisory Committee, Lincoln Interfaith Council, Child Guidance Center, Minority AIDS Education Task Force, Minority Health Advisory Board, and Strategic Planning: Economic Development Committee for the city of Lincoln and several others. He was on the board of trustees for Bryan LGH Health Systems in which he worked hard with others to establish the Bryan College of Health Sciences. He was on the board of trustees of Mourning Hope, the board of directors at the Woods Charitable Fund, and the board of directors at the Lincoln Community Foundation. Since 2004, he was leading Prime Time family reading programs all across the state of Nebraska.

Through his work throughout the world he met and talked with such people as Martin Luther King Jr, Indira Gandhi, Georgia O'Keeffe, Ho Chi Minh, Nelson Mandela, Chilean President Salvador Allende, Desmond Tutu, and others. He was well known around the world by those who work for peace and justice. Joel, who loved to travel, visited 86 countries throughout his lifetime, making friends wherever he went. Joel was a man who loved his family, and he was gracious to all he met. He enjoyed meeting others and was extremely interested in the world around him.

He loved to read, drink wine and pisco sours, talk about his native country Chile, eat cookies, and spend time with those he loved. He was known for his intelligence and strong voice of reason.

Joel was born December 14, 1933, in San Carlos, Chile, the son of Enrique del Carmen Gajardo Valdes and Marta Gregoria Velázquez Ortiz. Joel is survived by his wife, Carolyn Stitt, whom he loved very much; children, Veronica Gajardo, Daniel Gajardo (Ruth), Joel Gajardo, Elizabeth Gajardo-Stitt (Drew Holman), and Katherine Gajardo-Stitt; daughter-in-law Roxana Cifuentes; grandchildren, Daniel, Bastian, Melissa, Andrea, Cristobal, Ricardo, and Simon; great-grandchildren, Antonio and Aayla; and sister, Marta Gajardo, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Andres Gajardo; brother, Enrique Gajardo Velazquez; and sister, Rode Gajardo Velazquez. He will be missed greatly by all those who loved him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Southern Heights Presbyterian Church, 5750 S 40th Street, with Reverend Leanne Masters officiating. Memorials may be directed to Joel's family for a later designation. For those wishing to send flowers please direct them to Southern Heights Church Condolences can be left at www.lincolnccfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Southern Heights Presbyterian Church
5750 S 40th Street, NE
Dawn Novacek Bluman & Families
December 13, 2021
Carol---Special thoughts of you and your family are on my mind. Joel was a remarkable human being who touched the lives of many.
Robert Hillestad
June 29, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you and the family in this sad time. I met you and Joel through my daughter Dawn and I was so taken by the compassion and respect that you had for each other and all those around you. He will be dearly missed. God Bless each one of you.
Kathy Davis
Friend
June 28, 2021
Dear Carol - I am so very sorry for your loss. Joel made everyone feel special. He was so good to you and Allie & Katie!! He was truly a gentleman!! May your family and friends help you through this sad and difficult time.
Terri Rose
Family
June 28, 2021
I want to offer my sympathy to the Gajardo-Stitt family. Joel will be remembered as a man who loved his family and his work in the church and the community.
Donna L Polk
Friend
June 28, 2021
What a wonderful man he was. When I was the Program Director for Lincoln Citizen Advocacy, Joel served on my Advisory Committee for several years. His wisdom, guidance, sense of justice and compassion were and always will be appreciated. He will be remembered by myself and others with respect and love. Please accept my most heartfelt sympathy.
Bonnie Ackerman
Friend
June 27, 2021
We are very sorry to hear of the passing of Joel. We knew him in his work at the Hispanic Center, as well as through his son, Andres. Joel was kind, intelligent, and caring. We send our deepest sympathies to his family. He will be missed very much.
Victor and Cynthia Esqueda
Friend
June 27, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of our dear friend, Joel, passing this past week. Our love and sympathy to Carol and her daughters and Joel's family. We know that Joel will be missed by all those who loved him and knew him. We treasure the sweet memories of our time spent with both him and Carol.
Jan and George (Butch) Briggs, Arlington, TX
Friend
June 27, 2021
My prayers are with you and your family during this time of sorrow. May you find comfort and Peace in the Lord! Praise the Lord for sweet memories you will hold so dear! God bless! Kathy
Kathy Magee
Family
June 27, 2021
My sincerest condolences to Carol, the Gajardo-Stitt families, and the many friends who are mourning the loss this great man. Joel provide me with friendship and wise counsel over many years. I´ll cherish those interactions forever. We lost a truly good man and champion for peace and harmony... he rests in peace Jose
Jose J Soto
Friend
June 27, 2021
Blessings to all who loved and were loved by Joel. His brilliance and dedication touched the lives of so many. Peace to all.
Carl Eskridge
Work
June 26, 2021
