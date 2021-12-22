Joey Howard York

April 18, 1954 - December 17, 2021

Joey Howard York, 67, died December 17, 2021, in Abilene TX. Joey was born in Lincoln NE on April 18, 1954, to James Leonard and Ruth Evaleen Rist York. He graduated from Lincoln East High. Joey married Ruth Wilks March 24, 1978, in Cisco TX. Children are Leighton, Jedadiah (Erin), James (Tiffany), William (Chelsea), Rachel, Walker (Michelle), Ruth and Asya York. Joey delighted in his 22 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Joey was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brothers James and Jerry York. Survivors include Jo Ann York of Lincoln; Jean Stevens and Jan Adair of Irwinton GA; John York of Nebraska City; Jack York and Judson York (Michele) of Lincoln; and Jeff York (Amy) of York; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Burial and memorial were Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in Romney TX. Kimbrough Funeral Home, Cisco TX, handled arrangements.