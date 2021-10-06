John Wilber Andrews

June 27, 1934 - October 4, 2021

John Wilber Andrews, 87, of Lincoln passed away on October 4th, 2021. Born June 27, 1934, to Wilber Andrews and Nellie Frank in Beatrice, NE. John worked for Farm Bureau Insurance and First Mid-America before retiring after over 20 years as a System's Analyst for the Department of Corrections for the State of Nebraska. He was also a funeral attendant for Roper and Sons. He was baptized in 1957 at the Blue Springs United Methodist Church and was later a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. John also served in the United States Army from 1957 until 1959 and was a member of American Legion Post 3.

Family members include his wife Virgie of Lincoln, daughters Karen (Jamie) Sasek of Lincoln and Diane (Mike) Cooper of Lincoln, son John Andrews of Lincoln; brothers Ronald (Janet) Andrews of Hampton, VA and Gary Beard of Greeley, CO; sister Marla (Gary) Wilcox of Beatrice; grandchildren Casey (Molly Galibraith) and Andrew Sasek, Aidan Andrews, Shane (Billy) Olson and Natalie (Cam) Lundgren; and numerous nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Kenneth, James and Larry, his sisters Barbara and Norma, and daughter-in-law Miriam.

Funeral services will be held 1:00pm Thursday, October 7th, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 O Street. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be directed Saint Paul United Methodist Church or coats to the City Mission. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.