John Wilber Andrews
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

John Wilber Andrews

June 27, 1934 - October 4, 2021

John Wilber Andrews, 87, of Lincoln passed away on October 4th, 2021. Born June 27, 1934, to Wilber Andrews and Nellie Frank in Beatrice, NE. John worked for Farm Bureau Insurance and First Mid-America before retiring after over 20 years as a System's Analyst for the Department of Corrections for the State of Nebraska. He was also a funeral attendant for Roper and Sons. He was baptized in 1957 at the Blue Springs United Methodist Church and was later a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. John also served in the United States Army from 1957 until 1959 and was a member of American Legion Post 3.

Family members include his wife Virgie of Lincoln, daughters Karen (Jamie) Sasek of Lincoln and Diane (Mike) Cooper of Lincoln, son John Andrews of Lincoln; brothers Ronald (Janet) Andrews of Hampton, VA and Gary Beard of Greeley, CO; sister Marla (Gary) Wilcox of Beatrice; grandchildren Casey (Molly Galibraith) and Andrew Sasek, Aidan Andrews, Shane (Billy) Olson and Natalie (Cam) Lundgren; and numerous nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Kenneth, James and Larry, his sisters Barbara and Norma, and daughter-in-law Miriam.

Funeral services will be held 1:00pm Thursday, October 7th, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 O Street. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be directed Saint Paul United Methodist Church or coats to the City Mission. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Oct
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
First of all John was my brother and second he was my friend. After I returned from Vietnam, I retired in Virginia. We only got to visit when I returned to Lincoln on vacation. My favorite memory was when we golfed at the Beatrice County Club. That is where we caddied as kids, for the Weston men and others. The bags were bigger than us and the men were bigger than us for whopping seventy five cents for nine holes. Then it off to the back porch of the kitchen where we would scrubb the porch for a hamburger. Off for the second nine and another seventy five cents (what deal). We laughed about the same thing everytime, and that was alright. We never thought that we a couple of kids from Scott Street would actually get to play on the course. Well, brother it's time for you to travel on and join all the ones from that little house on Scott Street. Your were a good husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. Rest in peace brother. Love from Ron, Jan and family.
Ronald D Andrews
Family
October 9, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. One of my favorite memories was when I was a kid we would go to Beatrice on Thursday nights for bowling league and his love for Buick cars he drove. Rest in peace Uncle John.
Jason & Julie McKinney
Family
October 6, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all, Virg, Karen, DeeDee, John and family. As you prepare for the celebration of Uncle John's life remember to wrap yourself in a warm embrace and know that he is whole again and one day you will all be together. Uncle John had a smile and laugh that was infectious and I will always remember that.
Tracey Hensley
Family
October 6, 2021
RIP Uncle John. My sincere sympathy to Aunt Virg, Karen & family, DeeDee & family and John Scott & son. Uncle John is with the rest of the family and we will all see each other again some day. Love & Hugs to you all.
Gwen and family
Family
October 6, 2021
Sorry to hear of John's passing. Prayers for all of you.
Audrey (Campbell) Rich
Friend
October 6, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. May you find comfort in your loss.
CHAVIRA Family
Friend
October 6, 2021
