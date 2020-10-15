John B. Dando

April 4, 1932 - October 13, 2020

John B. Dando, 88, of Beatrice, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born on April 4, 1932 in Minersville, PA, in the Appalachian Mountains. He graduated from Minersville High School in 1950. On January 4, 1957, he married Betty Petersen at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs. He lived in Council Bluffs and Des Moines, IA and worked as a Federal Reserve Bank Examiner from 1957 to 1963 in a five-state district. In 1963 he came to work for First National Bank of Beatrice and worked his way up to Executive Vice President, ultimately retiring in 1998 as Bank President.

Survivors include son, Michael (Lisa) Dando, of Arlington, VA; daughter, Donnet (Steve) Knapp of Elkhorn; four granddaughters, Lanie Dando, Katie Kiscoan, Jenna (Jason) Randazzo, and Monica (Jordan) Poehling; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Simons of Boalsburg, PA; longtime companion, Karen Mains of Beatrice. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty who died September 3, 1996.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. The family will meet and greet friends from 12:30 P.M until service time at the church on Sunday. Social distancing will be observed, and masks will be required at the church. Visitation will be held on Thursday from noon until 8:00 P.M. and on Friday from 8:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Fox Funeral Home. A memorial has been established to St. John Food Pantry and Beatrice Habitat for Humanity. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.