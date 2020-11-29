John Dale Ellis

August 19, 1925 - November 22, 2020

John Dale Ellis, 95, was born August 19, 1925 and was welcomed home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 22, 2020. John was born in Wilderness Park, Lincoln, Nebraska where his father was caretaker and superintendent of grounds at Epworth Methodist Park. His parents were John Hughes Ellis and Velda May (Rush) Ellis. John graduated from Lincoln High School and served in the Army during WWII. He graduated from the University of Nebraska with Bachelor and Master degrees in Music Education and played trumpet in the UNL marching band. He was the vocal music and band teacher at schools in Minatare, Stamford, Loup City, Stromsburg, Beaver Crossing, Silver Creek and Benedict. On December 22, 1951 he married Carol Louise (Johnson) Ellis. To this union four daughters were born.John finished his career working at the U. S. Post Office in Lincoln. After Carol's death he married Elaine Vakiner. Following her passing, he married Ahda Smith, who predeceased him. Also, John was preceded in death by his parents, brother Marvin, sister and brother-in-law Iona and Carl Taylor.John enjoyed his retirement. His travels included visiting Australia, Brazil, China, Thailand, Europe and the Holy Land. John sang with the Lincoln Senior Chorus and the Nebraska Christian Men's Chorus. He also played trumpet with the Lincoln Community Band. John enjoyed playing piano for the residents at Gateway Vista.

Left to mourn his passing are daughters Ann (Keith) Pinto, Houston, TX; Jill Ellis, Scottsbluff, NE; Linda (Royce) Jaeger, York, NE; Jean (Nathan) Reckling, Hickman, NE; grandchildren, Nancy Pinto, Bonnie Pinto and Steven Reckling.

Private Family Service. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left at RoperandSons.com.