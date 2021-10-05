John Davila

Lincoln, July 21, 1932 - October 2, 2021

John Davila, age 89, of Lincoln, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021. John was born July 21, 1932 to Teodoro and Luz Davila.

John is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Inez Davila; children, Marcus (Mari-Jeanne) Davila, Kimberly Davila, Gregory (Ginger) Davila, Annette (Kaveh) Shamloo, Kelly Jo Davila; grandchildren, Chaney, Nicholas, Alec, Tatiana, Ashton, Hannah, Dmitri, Wesley, Devin, Sierra, Michael, Eric; 1 great-grandchild, Aurelia; many nieces, nephews in Mexico City, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 6 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 5 to 7 pm with a Rosary at 6:30 pm. Masks are required. A Celebration of Life will be 10 am Thursday, October 7 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln. Masks are required. For more information go to www.lincolnfh.com.