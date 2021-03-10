Menu
John Dzerk
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

John Dzerk

September 1, 1923 - March 8, 2021

John was the youngest of three surviving boys born to Galician immigrants Frances and Francis Dzerk in their bedroom at 24 Springfield Ave. Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey on the 1st of September 1923. He was a friendly, humble, generous soul with a great sense of humor loved by many. Growing up in an austere environment during the Great Depression he learned about value and developed a strong work ethic earning money picking vegetables on garden farms and later helping his brother on his milk route. Making friends easily with his affable nature he was a local star of the Hasbrouck Heights High School football team earning Honors Society and being voted Best Athlete and Most Popular as a senior in 1942.

That fall he enlisted in the Air Force to fight fascism in Europe and in January was "horsing around with Arabs and Frenchmen" in Algiers. He spent almost 3 years in the European Theatre as a crew chief servicing fighter escort aircraft. On leave awaiting discharge he married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Sharpnack. Out of the service he became an agent for an overhead garage door company in New Jersey and they started a family there. After five years with two children he and Virginia moved to Lincoln, Nebraska where he entered the University of Nebraska on the GI Bill. In 1954 he earned his BS in Business Administration and after a brief stint at the Elgin Watch Company John took a job as a custodial foreman at UN-L in 1956.

John formed a property investment company with Virginia and her brother and his wife managing various residential and business properties throughout town. The extra work was meant to keep pace with his growing family. His role at UN-L expanded to Custodial Operations Director and at times he managed the university telephone switchboard, carpool and mailroom as well as the custodial department. Like many Nebraskans he was crazy for Rig Red football and he got a great perspective on the growth of the team from nowhere to national prominence. John retired in 1988.

In retirement John liked to golf, babysit and help at the Reed farm where projects abound and his work ethic and sense of value were engrained on yet another generation. He maintained the farmyard somehow coaxing life from a pile of scavenged mowers and earned the nickname "Michelangelo" for his house painting skills. He shared his maintenance skills with his charges, taught them about poker and how to haggle at garage sales and thrift stores.

John spent his last 20 years facing down one serious health threat after another with hope, strength and resilience maintaining his pleasant nature and sense of humor. John passed peacefully early Monday morning at the age of 97 at his home.

John was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Frank Derek and Paul Dzerk and his ex-wife Virginia and her brother Robert Hall. He is survived by sons John Brian Dzerk, Robert Stephen Dzerk and Alan Michael Dzerk (Alice Reed), grandchildren Ginger Dzerk (Scott Earley), Nathan Reed Dzerk and Dakota Glen Dzerk and his Sister In-Law Rosalie Hall and all of their extended families. He was also loved by his special friends Betty Vidlak and Linda Nelson and their extended families who also called him "Grandpa John".

John was laid to rest Friday, March 12 at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Memorials will be donated to a charity chosen by the family at a later date. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Park
6700 S. 14th Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. May you find comfort in your memories of this charming, entrepreneurial man.
Lindy Bixler
March 20, 2021
"BIG JOHN" Your Michigan family has always loved you. He was a sweet and gentle soul, made everyone smile. Your memories will always live in my heart forever. Im so happy to have had the chance to know you. Hold those heavenly gates open for us ruff necks down below. (Darlene Moats-Garbula)
Darlene Garbula
Friend
March 11, 2021
BIG John was a wonderful fun person had great talks and also good times with him.My wife and myself are very sorry for your loss.God bless him and his family.
Dean and Doris Moats
Friend
March 11, 2021
“” BIG JOHN””
Your always going to have a special place in our hearts, our memories with the Nebraska family always included you!. Sorry for your families loss, but I know your up there shaking your head at us crazy MOATS!!!! Give our grandparents and uncles a big kiss and tell them we miss them all!!❤
DENISE BRYSON
Friend
March 11, 2021
BIG JOHN was always a kind and soft spoken man.He always show kindness and spoke good about everyone..He always treated us Michigan people good.He will be missed and remembered.
Donald Moats
Friend
March 11, 2021
we will miss you big john
ross vidlak
March 10, 2021
Sorry to hear. He was a great person and a great heart.
Deb Attebery
March 10, 2021
So sorry he was a great guy
Rex Vidlak
March 10, 2021
