John Dzerk

September 1, 1923 - March 8, 2021

John was the youngest of three surviving boys born to Galician immigrants Frances and Francis Dzerk in their bedroom at 24 Springfield Ave. Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey on the 1st of September 1923. He was a friendly, humble, generous soul with a great sense of humor loved by many. Growing up in an austere environment during the Great Depression he learned about value and developed a strong work ethic earning money picking vegetables on garden farms and later helping his brother on his milk route. Making friends easily with his affable nature he was a local star of the Hasbrouck Heights High School football team earning Honors Society and being voted Best Athlete and Most Popular as a senior in 1942.

That fall he enlisted in the Air Force to fight fascism in Europe and in January was "horsing around with Arabs and Frenchmen" in Algiers. He spent almost 3 years in the European Theatre as a crew chief servicing fighter escort aircraft. On leave awaiting discharge he married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Sharpnack. Out of the service he became an agent for an overhead garage door company in New Jersey and they started a family there. After five years with two children he and Virginia moved to Lincoln, Nebraska where he entered the University of Nebraska on the GI Bill. In 1954 he earned his BS in Business Administration and after a brief stint at the Elgin Watch Company John took a job as a custodial foreman at UN-L in 1956.

John formed a property investment company with Virginia and her brother and his wife managing various residential and business properties throughout town. The extra work was meant to keep pace with his growing family. His role at UN-L expanded to Custodial Operations Director and at times he managed the university telephone switchboard, carpool and mailroom as well as the custodial department. Like many Nebraskans he was crazy for Rig Red football and he got a great perspective on the growth of the team from nowhere to national prominence. John retired in 1988.

In retirement John liked to golf, babysit and help at the Reed farm where projects abound and his work ethic and sense of value were engrained on yet another generation. He maintained the farmyard somehow coaxing life from a pile of scavenged mowers and earned the nickname "Michelangelo" for his house painting skills. He shared his maintenance skills with his charges, taught them about poker and how to haggle at garage sales and thrift stores.

John spent his last 20 years facing down one serious health threat after another with hope, strength and resilience maintaining his pleasant nature and sense of humor. John passed peacefully early Monday morning at the age of 97 at his home.

John was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Frank Derek and Paul Dzerk and his ex-wife Virginia and her brother Robert Hall. He is survived by sons John Brian Dzerk, Robert Stephen Dzerk and Alan Michael Dzerk (Alice Reed), grandchildren Ginger Dzerk (Scott Earley), Nathan Reed Dzerk and Dakota Glen Dzerk and his Sister In-Law Rosalie Hall and all of their extended families. He was also loved by his special friends Betty Vidlak and Linda Nelson and their extended families who also called him "Grandpa John".

John was laid to rest Friday, March 12 at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Memorials will be donated to a charity chosen by the family at a later date.