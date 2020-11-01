John Fredrick Blumer

November 27, 1924 - October 25, 2020

On October 25, 2020, John Fredrick Blumer rejoined family, friends, and fellow pilots. He was 95. John was born in Omaha, Nebraska on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 1924 to Fred and Edith Sandburg Blumer. He grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1941 where he played center on the state championship football team. He then attended the University of Nebraska, but, with the onset of WWII, was soon piloting B-25 bombers as an Army Air Corps pilot in China, Burma and India.

After the war he was involved with pilot instruction and administration but eventually returned to Lincoln to finish his college degree. During this time, he joined the Nebraska Air National guard 173rd fighter squadron which specialized in military fighter planes. Realizing his passion for flying, he quickly adapted and pursued it as a career.

After graduating from the University of Nebraska in 1949, he enlisted in the US Air Force. Here he was involved with a number of new jet and supersonic airplanes, but his favorite was always the P-51. As a military pilot, he would fly in a number of locations including Vietnam, where he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.

As a passenger on a crowded flight in April 1953, John would meet his future wife, Jean Hansen of Decatur, Georgia, who was a stewardess for Delta Airlines. That day, Jean was short a meal for the passengers and, fortunately, asked John if he would mind going without one. He agreed and asked if she would go out for dinner. Somewhat guardedly, Jean agreed. Their relationship bloomed and although they lived in separate states, they would meet for dinner if they happened to be in the same city during their travels.

Between April and September 1953 they would see each other for a total of only 33 hours. In September, John phoned and asked Jean if she "would like to be an Air Force wife." After replying "Are you kidding?" he said "I don't know" and hung up. He called a bit later and said he wasn't kidding and she said yes. Their marriage, which lasted 67 years, was in Eatonton, Georgia on September 27, 1953. They attributed the success of their relationship to the fact that they were strangers when they married. That set a tone of mutual respect and kindness for the duration of their marriage.

Together they raised 3 children and shared in approximately 33 military moves to locations that included Europe, Alaska, Virginia, Texas, Georgia, and Colorado just to name a few. Throughout the many moves John would have to start his new assignment immediately. But he would acknowledge Jean's contributions by telling his kids that while he was at work in his new assignment, "your mom had the hardest job caring for you kids and making every new house into a home." He always referred to her as "such a little pistol!" John and Jean retired last in Sun City West, Arizona where he enjoyed swimming, working out, and golfing. He really enjoyed Sun City West!

Surviving John are his deeply beloved wife Jean and their three children Laura (Jerry) Wasinger, Anne Blumer (John McDonald), and Fred (Elisa) Blumer. Also surviving are his eight grandchildren, Elizabeth (Bert) Davis, John (Casey) Wasinger, Anne Wasinger (John Gordon), Erica Bohannon, Sam Blumer, Jake (Bethany) McDonald, Piper McDonald, and Christopher(Emma) Blumer. And, there are 5 great-grandchildren Lorelei and Jack Davis, Eli and Taylor Gordon, and Sam Wasinger. His 6th great-grandchild will be born in May 2021 to Jake and Bethany McDonald. John is also survived by his dear brother Paul who was his best friend and who has been a great comfort to John's family, especially during this time. John was predeceased by his sister Joan Brestel, and his parents.