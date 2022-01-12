John E. Gruber

November 1, 1950 - December 30, 2021

John E. Gruber, age 71 of Wahoo, died Thursday, December 30, 2021 in Lincoln. He was born November 1, 1950 in Lincoln to John Jr. and Evelyn (Addyman) Gruber.

Survived by wife Lori Gruber, Wahoo; children Jon (DeDe) Gruber, Lincoln, Tracy Dedick, Malcolm; step-children Brandi (Bil) Johnson, Wahoo, Doug (Dianne) Polacek, Wahoo; 14 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 4 brothers; 2 sisters. Preceded in death by his parents; 3 sisters; 1 brother; 1 brother-in-law.

Celebration of Life 11 am Friday, First United Methodist Church. Memorials to the family for future designations. Interment at a later date in Louisville, NE. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.