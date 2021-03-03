John M. Guthery Jr.
February 27, 2021
John M. Guthery Jr. 74 of Lincoln, passed away February 27, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, March 5, 2021 9am-8pm with the family present 4-6pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln.Funeral Service will be Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1:00pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1940 South 77th Street. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Parkinson Foundation of Nebraska. Father Michael McCabe officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com