John M. Guthery Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

John M. Guthery Jr.

February 27, 2021

John M. Guthery Jr. 74 of Lincoln, passed away February 27, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, March 5, 2021 9am-8pm with the family present 4-6pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln.Funeral Service will be Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1:00pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1940 South 77th Street. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Parkinson Foundation of Nebraska. Father Michael McCabe officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Mar
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1940 South 77th Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
John is already missed. A fine lawyer, bar president, and good friend. He always had time for others.
Bob Mullin
Friend
February 25, 2022
My deep sympathy to Diane and all the friends and family on the passing of John. Earl and I have had great regard for John. I particularly appreciate your kindness to me when Earl passed.
M Jane Ford Witthoff
March 10, 2021
I was both a law runner and law clerk at the Perry Guthery law firm while John served as managing partner. No matter my station, John always treated me with utmost respect and acted as a wonderful mentor during my tenure at his firm. He will be sorely missed.
Asher Ball
March 5, 2021
Diane: Peggy and I are so sorry for your loss of John. A friendlier person you would never meet; such a credit to our Profession; he made such a difference to the NSBA and the lawyers of Nebraska. We are grateful that his suffering is ended, but you and your family will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers. It was our privilege to have known John.
Howard and Peggy Olsen
March 5, 2021
An absolutely true gentleman! He will not be forgotten. RIP
Pete Whitted
March 5, 2021
Dian and I are so sad to hear of John´s passing. What a great gentleman and lawyer.We had many great times together while working and traveling with the Bar Association. In recent years we will always see John and Diane at Husker basketball games and were able to stay in touch. We will miss him. Diane our thoughts and prayers are with John, you and your family.
Robert and Dian Hillis
March 5, 2021
I had several cases with John over the years. He was the consummate professional in all of his dealings with opposing counsel. Early in my law school career, Judge Warren Urbom spoke to us about the ideal litigant as the `gentleman´ lawyer. (or woman as the case may be). John was the embodiment of that description. Respectful, honest, straightforward, with his legal position planted firmly in tenable grounds. I offer my condolences to his family and his many friends and colleagues.
Laurie Barrett
March 5, 2021
DIANE & THE GUTHERY FAMILY.. MAY YOU FIND PEACE IN THE THOUGHT THAT YOUR LOVED ONE IS IN A BETTER PLACE. OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY.
PAULA & RICK LUCCHINO
March 5, 2021
Selma and I were so deeply saddened to hear of John´s passing. As a fraternity brother and a friend for more than 50 years I´ve always had great respect for John and although we were separated by many miles I considered him to be a close friend. John was the embodiment of a "True Gentleman". He always had the highest levels of honesty, integrity and professionalism and that coupled with a good soul made him a special person. We will miss our annual trips back to Lincoln and the dinners with both of you. May your faith carry you through this difficult time.
Terry & Selma Broekemeier
March 4, 2021
Diane, I am so saddened to hear of John´s passing. Many years of happy and fond memories will give you strength to move forward. We still remember him as a courting young man. Be well.
Penny Robertson
March 4, 2021
John was an outstanding lawyer, bar president, and friend. John will be missed by all who came to know him.
Bob Mullin
March 4, 2021
Diane and family, so sorry to hear of John´s passing. What a gentlemen and wonderful man and friend. I of course enjoyed the occasional legal matters we shared, but enjoyed even more the times our paths crossed raising our children or social outings. Regrettably not often enough. I think I got to know John the best when we coached a grade school basketball team to a no win season! You will be missed John. Our prayers are with you Diane and Lisa and family.
Jim and Cindy Luers
March 4, 2021
I am very thankful for the relationship I had with John. He was a great lawyer and very helpful to me in my career. I learned much from John.
Tom Huston
March 3, 2021
John was a genuine gentleman of the highest integrity, a kind and dear friend, and a superb lawyer. As classmates and as fellow lawyers, I always admired and respected John. God bless John, Diane, and all of John´s family and friends. We will miss him.
Hon. William Riley
March 3, 2021
To John´s family: sad to learn of John´s passing. I echo the comments of others that John was a kind and couteous professional. 45 years ago when we were younger members of the Nebraska Association of bank attorneys, he impressed me. He reinforced his good reputation over the next four decades. I offer my prayers and condolences to you.
Rick Myers
March 3, 2021
A superb career of excellence, caring and honor. John was someone to trust, had an easy smile and was always willing to engage professionally and socially.
Rob Otte
March 3, 2021
Super guy. We argued many appellate cases on the same days and I was ALWAYS impressed by his command of the law and the persuasive and respectful way he argued his cases. God Bless him. He was a GREAT lawyer.
Greg Garland
March 3, 2021
John & Susan Moseman
March 3, 2021
Dear Diane, I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your husband. My prayers are with you at this time.
Mary Parilek Roberts
March 3, 2021
ONE OF THE BEST PEOPLE I HAVE KNOWN. KIND AND SMART -- A CREDIT TO THE BAR AND THE HUMAN RACE
MIKE ALESIO
March 3, 2021
I was sorry to hear of John´s passing. I remember him as a fellow attorney whom I greatly respected. He and I were able to work together to obtain a win-win outcome for our respective, adversary clients, a rare ability. I appreciated his mentoring, his intellect and his wise and friendly counsel. RIP, John. Condolences to your family.
David Hicks
March 3, 2021
My deepest sympathies to John's family and friends. News of his passing came as a blow out of the blue. John was an important part of my early career. He was a generous mentor and friend to a young Virginian coming from law school in Indiana, starting out on his own in a town where he knew few lawyers. I'm traveling out of state for all of March and much regret won't be able to attend services and will miss the opportunity to express my sympathies to others who loved and admired him. Rest in peace, John. You will be remembered. Bill Morris
William Morris
March 3, 2021
John was always a very courteous, professional & thoughtful person. One of the nicest person's I have ever known. He made the world a better place because of how he treated others. My thoughts & prayers for your loss. He will be missed.
LeRoy Sievers
March 3, 2021
Our condolences Diane. John was a wonderful man and lawyer. One of the best in my book. Rest in peace John.
Rob Kinsey
March 3, 2021
My condolences. John was always very professional and courteous in my dealings with him.
Jon Rehm
March 3, 2021
I am deeply saddened by the news of your loss. My deepest sympathies to Diane and family. I worked at the Law Firm as a receptionist for many years.
He was a great man!

Connie Poffenbarger
Friend
March 3, 2021
Diane, I am so sorry to hear of John's passing. He was a great man . Know I am thinking of you.
Jacqueline Glascock
March 3, 2021
Diane and Lisa I'm so sad to hear about the passing of John! He was the true embodiment of the True Gentleman! Thinking of your family at this time. Neil
Neil Powell
March 3, 2021
I worked as an expert witness with John on several of his cases over the years. I have great respect for him personally and professionally. May he Rest In Peace.
Tom Grafton
March 3, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Diane and family. I worked at the law firm when it was Perry Perry Witthoff and Guthrey. What a beautiful soul John had! I was fortunate to have known him for the time I was in his employ. May loving memories, family and friends ease this time of grief.
Ruth M Valdez
March 3, 2021
