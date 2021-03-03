My deepest sympathies to John's family and friends. News of his passing came as a blow out of the blue. John was an important part of my early career. He was a generous mentor and friend to a young Virginian coming from law school in Indiana, starting out on his own in a town where he knew few lawyers. I'm traveling out of state for all of March and much regret won't be able to attend services and will miss the opportunity to express my sympathies to others who loved and admired him. Rest in peace, John. You will be remembered. Bill Morris

