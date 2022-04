John "Jack" Hecox

April 20, 1941 - March 25, 2021

John "Jack" Hecox, age 79, of Dorchester, NE, died on March 25, 2021.

Survivors cherishing his memory include his stepchildren, Kathy (Pankoke) and husband Ron Peterson, Cortland, Janet (Pollock) and husband Roy Olsen, Garland; brother, Jerry and wife, Beverly Hecox, Beatrice; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Family Service.

Memorials to Dorchester Fire Department. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com