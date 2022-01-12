Menu
John Edward Heidtbrink
1980 - 2022
BORN
1980
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

John Edward Heidtbrink

May 1, 1980 - January 9, 2022

John Edward Heidtbrink, 41, Lincoln passed away January 9, 2022. Born May 1, 1980, in Lincoln, NE to Larry and Mary (Lehr) Heidtbrink. John was a Computer IT Specialist for Fiserv.

Family members include his parents Larry Heidtbrink and Mary (Wade) Graft, Lincoln; siblings Tim Heidtbrink, Columbus, Chris Heidtbrink, Lincoln, Christie Chrisman-Maser (Tony), Elkhorn, and Mark Graft, Lincoln; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his grandparents.

Visitation with family present will be from 5-7 pm on January 14, 2022, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Celebration of Life Gathering will be 11:00 a.m. on January 22, 2022, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Parrish Hall, 6001 A Street. Memorials may be given to Allwithinmyhands.org. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
22
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Parrish Hall
6001 A Street, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to the family for the loss of John. losing a loved one is always a difficult and trying time. Thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family.
Tony Anton
Other
January 15, 2022
John was a really good friend and coworker. Always happy and ready to brighten up our day at work. Even when times got tough, John would always have something funny to say with his quick wit. He made life at the job less hectic and fun environment. Everyone he reached out to is mourning his loss. We will truly miss him.
Douglas Gondera
Work
January 12, 2022
