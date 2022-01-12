John Edward Heidtbrink

May 1, 1980 - January 9, 2022

John Edward Heidtbrink, 41, Lincoln passed away January 9, 2022. Born May 1, 1980, in Lincoln, NE to Larry and Mary (Lehr) Heidtbrink. John was a Computer IT Specialist for Fiserv.

Family members include his parents Larry Heidtbrink and Mary (Wade) Graft, Lincoln; siblings Tim Heidtbrink, Columbus, Chris Heidtbrink, Lincoln, Christie Chrisman-Maser (Tony), Elkhorn, and Mark Graft, Lincoln; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his grandparents.

Visitation with family present will be from 5-7 pm on January 14, 2022, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Celebration of Life Gathering will be 11:00 a.m. on January 22, 2022, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Parrish Hall, 6001 A Street. Memorials may be given to Allwithinmyhands.org. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com