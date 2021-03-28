Menu
John B. Marshall
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021

John B. Marshall

March 22, 1949 - March 22, 2021

John B. Marshall died at his home in Lincoln, NE on March 22, 2021 at the age of 72. John was born on March 22, 1949 in McCook, NE to Burgess and Evelyn Marshall. He and Linda Franzen were married in 1981.

Survived by wife, Linda; daughter Kimberlee Moynihan, Knoxville, TN; sister Janet (Michael) Schrodt, Red Feather Lake, CO; niece Kelly (Lucas) Cromer, Wellington, CO; special nephews Trenton and Justin Loghry; numerous other nieces, nephews and loving cousins; and special super cat Spot Elmo. Preceded in death by his parents, and son-in-law Mark Moynihan.

A Celebration of Life service will be announced later this year out of consideration for others. The family would like to thank the staff at Bryan Hospitals and Transitions Health Hospice for their care and dedication. Condolences can be sent to 2610 South 46th St., Lincoln, NE 68506 and to nebraskacremation.com The family requests that in lieu of flowers to donate to The Cathouse at thecathouse.org. or your favorite charity.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
John´s father, Burgess, was the man who convinced me to work for Bankers Life, now Principal. Rickey and I met John while at Bankers and he became special friends along with his father and mother. Our condolences to Linda and the family, and John our special friend, RIP, may God bless.
Ed and Rickey OBryan
April 3, 2021
I will miss John's joy of life, his wonderful Facebook posts that always made us all smile, and his love for animals. He was always a friend to all, and he will be missed for his smile, jokes, and laughter!
Jane & Gary Raetz
April 2, 2021
I´m sorry to learn of John´s passing. Our Dads worked together for many years for Bankers Life. My sister and I enjoy memories of our families spending time together. My prayers are with his loved ones.
Terri Vifquain Pomajzl
March 28, 2021
