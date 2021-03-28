John B. Marshall

March 22, 1949 - March 22, 2021

John B. Marshall died at his home in Lincoln, NE on March 22, 2021 at the age of 72. John was born on March 22, 1949 in McCook, NE to Burgess and Evelyn Marshall. He and Linda Franzen were married in 1981.

Survived by wife, Linda; daughter Kimberlee Moynihan, Knoxville, TN; sister Janet (Michael) Schrodt, Red Feather Lake, CO; niece Kelly (Lucas) Cromer, Wellington, CO; special nephews Trenton and Justin Loghry; numerous other nieces, nephews and loving cousins; and special super cat Spot Elmo. Preceded in death by his parents, and son-in-law Mark Moynihan.

A Celebration of Life service will be announced later this year out of consideration for others. The family would like to thank the staff at Bryan Hospitals and Transitions Health Hospice for their care and dedication. Condolences can be sent to 2610 South 46th St., Lincoln, NE 68506 and to nebraskacremation.com The family requests that in lieu of flowers to donate to The Cathouse at thecathouse.org. or your favorite charity.