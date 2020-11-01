John Matthew Fouts

December 14, 1956 - October 30, 2020

John Matthew Fouts "Matt" 63, of Lincoln, NE died on October 30, 2020. Born December 14, 1956 in Lincoln to Harold and Connie (Kriege) Fouts. Matt attended St. Teresa's grade school and Pius X High School. Matt worked for Burlington Northern Railroad for over 40 years. Matt is survived by his wife Peg (Messman) Fouts; and his 3 children Jessica (Doug) McKenney, McKenzie Fouts, and Charlie Fouts; grandchildren Abel and Ruby McKenney; mother Connie Fouts; sisters, Susan Bolz, Mary Lynn Focht, and Ann (Dan) Pappas; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Fouts and brother Mark Fouts. Per Matt's request a party will be held in Matt's honor at a future date due to Covid restrictions. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family for future designation.