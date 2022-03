John Bernhard McProud

July 7, 2021

John Bernhard McProud, 76, of Lincoln, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at his home. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Rosie's Party Room, 1501 Center Park Rd, Lincoln, NE. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home of Fullerton is serving the family.