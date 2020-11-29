John Robert Moore

February 23, 1934 - November 19, 2020

John Robert Moore, 86, of Lincoln NE, formerly of Beatrice NE, passed in peace on November 19, 2020. He was born on February 23, 1934 at DeWitt, NE to Walter Moore and Olive (Burkholder) Moore. His smile, laugh, joke telling and joy of getting to know where people grew up and their life story will be remembered lovingly by family and friends. Survivors include daughter Katharine (Kate) (Mark) Winter, Valparaiso; daughter Kimberly Moore, (Laurie Martinez) and grandson Max, Lincoln; and son Garey (Jane) Moore, grandsons Nicholas and Spencer, Sioux Falls, SD; sister Aletha Davison, Beatrice, many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Marolyn (Garey) Moore, brother William (Bill) Moore, sisters Frances Rine and Georgia Kunc. Private Service for immediate family to be held on Saturday, December 5th. Inurnment at Pickrell Cemetery and a Celebration of Life event will be held at a future date. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 W. "O" Street, Lincoln.