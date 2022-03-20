John W. Rotert

September 1, 1954 – March 16, 2022

John W. Rotert, 67, of Lincoln, passed away, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born September 1, 1954, to John W. and Lenore (Roberts) Rotert Sr. John graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School with the class of 1972. He retired from the Nebraska State Penitentiary as a Corporal in 2014 and in retirement worked for Midwest Special Services. John was a member of Spirt of Hope Lutheran Church in Lincoln. He was an avid Husker sports fan, and enjoyed bowling and playing board games with his family.

John is survived by his son, Dylan Rotert; sister, Pam Rotert; fiancée, Vicki Garton all of Lincoln; nieces & nephews, Michelle Hiburn, Cory Rotert, Jacob Bartzatt, Andrea Bartzatt, Everlea Bartzatt, Addyson Toner, Emily Adam, Trystin Adam, and Jude Rotert; along with Vicki's children, Renea (Greg) Hastings of Lincoln, Robert Garton of York, NE, and Randy (Amy) Garton of Wavery, NE; and Vicki's grandchildren, Lily Hastings, Lydia Hastings, Bridgid Garton, Clara Garton and Gracie Garton. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry Rotert; and niece, Micki Dufoe.

Memorial service will be at 3:00 PM, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Spirit of Hope Lutheran Church, 5801 NW 1st Street with Pastor Lance Ferguson officiating. Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.