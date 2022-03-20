Menu
John W. Rotert
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022

John W. Rotert

September 1, 1954 – March 16, 2022

John W. Rotert, 67, of Lincoln, passed away, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born September 1, 1954, to John W. and Lenore (Roberts) Rotert Sr. John graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School with the class of 1972. He retired from the Nebraska State Penitentiary as a Corporal in 2014 and in retirement worked for Midwest Special Services. John was a member of Spirt of Hope Lutheran Church in Lincoln. He was an avid Husker sports fan, and enjoyed bowling and playing board games with his family.

John is survived by his son, Dylan Rotert; sister, Pam Rotert; fiancée, Vicki Garton all of Lincoln; nieces & nephews, Michelle Hiburn, Cory Rotert, Jacob Bartzatt, Andrea Bartzatt, Everlea Bartzatt, Addyson Toner, Emily Adam, Trystin Adam, and Jude Rotert; along with Vicki's children, Renea (Greg) Hastings of Lincoln, Robert Garton of York, NE, and Randy (Amy) Garton of Wavery, NE; and Vicki's grandchildren, Lily Hastings, Lydia Hastings, Bridgid Garton, Clara Garton and Gracie Garton. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry Rotert; and niece, Micki Dufoe.

Memorial service will be at 3:00 PM, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Spirit of Hope Lutheran Church, 5801 NW 1st Street with Pastor Lance Ferguson officiating. Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation. Condolences may be left at www.lincolnffc.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Spirit of Hope Lutheran Church
5801 NW 1st Street, NE
My deepest condolences to John´s family. I worked with John at NSP for a few years on 3rd shift and he had a great sense of humor. He will be missed.
Danielle Westman
Work
March 22, 2022
John had such a positive outlook on life. Gone way too soon. RIP John
Cindy Kirk
March 19, 2022
Condolences to his family on his passing. RIP John, gone too soon.
Michael Kovar
March 18, 2022
My deepest condolences to John's family at his passing. He was always one of the "nice guys" at Northeast HS - and I remember him in choir, always a fun class. So sad to hear this news.
Mary (Mattern) Belka
School
March 18, 2022
Condolences to the family! RIP! LNE school 1972
Barry Conover
School
March 18, 2022
I was saddened to hear of your passing, may GOD be with your loved ones in this difficult time
D.J.Hogan
School
March 18, 2022
