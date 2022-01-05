John R. Sedlak

May 15, 1941 - January 1, 2022

John R. Sedlak, 80, of Lincoln, died January 1, 2022. He was born on May 15, 1941 in Bee, NE to Ivan & Catherine (Krenk) Sedlak. John met his future wife, Betty Mares, at Dwight Assumption HS in 1957. John was a member of North American Martyrs Catholic Church. He enjoyed all Husker Sports, but especially loved attending his children's and grandchildren's sports and activities where he was a friend to everyone and known as 'Grandpa' to many of his grandchildren's friends.

Survived by his wife Betty; sons Dale (Nancy), Dave (Monica), Ken (Sue), Jim (Mandi); 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister Mary Ann (Eugene) Masek; and nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; uncle Rudolph "Junior" Sedlak.

Viewing (family will be present) 4-6 Sunday (1/9/22) at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Rosary 10:30 am Monday (1/10/22) followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1101 Isaac Dr., Lincoln. Interment Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials to Pius X High School. Condolences/LiveStreaming information: bmlfh.com.