John R. Sedlak
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

John R. Sedlak

May 15, 1941 - January 1, 2022

John R. Sedlak, 80, of Lincoln, died January 1, 2022. He was born on May 15, 1941 in Bee, NE to Ivan & Catherine (Krenk) Sedlak. John met his future wife, Betty Mares, at Dwight Assumption HS in 1957. John was a member of North American Martyrs Catholic Church. He enjoyed all Husker Sports, but especially loved attending his children's and grandchildren's sports and activities where he was a friend to everyone and known as 'Grandpa' to many of his grandchildren's friends.

Survived by his wife Betty; sons Dale (Nancy), Dave (Monica), Ken (Sue), Jim (Mandi); 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister Mary Ann (Eugene) Masek; and nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; uncle Rudolph "Junior" Sedlak.

Viewing (family will be present) 4-6 Sunday (1/9/22) at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Rosary 10:30 am Monday (1/10/22) followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1101 Isaac Dr., Lincoln. Interment Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials to Pius X High School. Condolences/LiveStreaming information: bmlfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
10
Rosary
10:30a.m.
North American Martyrs Catholic Church
1101 Isaac Dr, Lincoln, NE
Jan
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
North American Martyrs Catholic Church
1101 Isaac Dr, Lincoln, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sad to hear about John dying. We have had so many good times with both of you over the years and especially trips to Wendover and at 8am Mass on Sunday. He was good man who always had a great smile. He loved to tell stories. He must have been a great father and grandpa. I can´t imagine Betty how you must be grieving. You two were inseparable. Hope to see you in church sometime soon. We have been preparing for Steve´s open heart surgery in a few weeks. Sending our thoughts and prayers to you and your family. Our sympathy to all of you. Sincerely Steve and Cathy Lucas from Raymond, Nebraska.
Steve and Cathy Lucas
Friend
January 8, 2022
We are Praying for you and your Family Dave and Monica. Your Dad was a nice man.
Lori Meier Johnson
Family
January 5, 2022
