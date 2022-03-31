Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John P. Shaw Jr.

John P. Shaw, Jr.

March 1, 1950 - March 29, 2022

John P. Shaw, Jr., 72, of Lincoln passed away March 29, 2022. Born March 1, 1950, in Fort Knox, KY to John and Nina (Fant) Shaw. John was retired from the University of Nebraska Lincoln as maintenance engineer.

Family members include his wife, Jean; children Lisa (Jesse) Brocard, Littleton, CO and Quentin Shaw, Lincoln; 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson; sisters Susan (Steve) Schultz, Goodland, KS and Sibyl (John) Gruhl, Lincoln; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday (4-2-22) St. John The Apostle Catholic Church. 7601 Vine Street. Memorials to the University of Nebraska Lincoln Food Pantry. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.