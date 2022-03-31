John P. Shaw, Jr.

March 1, 1950 - March 29, 2022

John P. Shaw, Jr., 72, of Lincoln passed away March 29, 2022. Born March 1, 1950, in Fort Knox, KY to John and Nina (Fant) Shaw. John was retired from the University of Nebraska Lincoln as maintenance engineer.

Family members include his wife, Jean; children Lisa (Jesse) Brocard, Littleton, CO and Quentin Shaw, Lincoln; 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson; sisters Susan (Steve) Schultz, Goodland, KS and Sibyl (John) Gruhl, Lincoln; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday (4-2-22) St. John The Apostle Catholic Church. 7601 Vine Street. Memorials to the University of Nebraska Lincoln Food Pantry. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com