John A. Weyers
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr
Lincoln, NE

John A. Weyers

May 7, 1942 - April 19, 2022

John A. Weyers, 79, of rural Lincoln, passed away on April 19, 2022. Born on May 7, 1942, in Lincoln to John L. and Zelda (Volker) Weyers. John worked for 37 years with LT&T/Aliant, retiring in 1997 at the age of 55. John enjoyed many hobbies; tinkering/rebuilding/modifying in his garage, being a craftsman with knives and knife handles to name a few. John took most pride in his garden. Sharing what he had from the garden with countless family and friends. Above all, John loved spending time with his family, being a father and grandfather.

Family members include his children John Jay (Nancy) Weyers and Renae (Todd) Reed, both of Lincoln; grandchildren Shalene Shepard, Ariel Weyers, Breannah (Nathan) Roth, TJ (Megan) Reed and Austin (Hayley) Reed; great-grandchildren, Haileigh and Rylan Shepard, Madison Reed, Blakely and Brooks Reed and Joleen Roth; sister Mary Nickell; numerous extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Sandra "Sandy", brother Donald and brother-in-law Mack.

Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln (16). Viewing will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N. 12th St, Lincoln, NE 68508.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 20, 2022.
