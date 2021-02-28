Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John F. Wick
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI

John F. Wick

October 15, 1945 - February 8, 2021

John logged his final flight on February 8, 2021 and landed smoothly on the runway to Heaven. He died of complications after cancer surgery. Born October 15, 1945, John loved to fly. After graduating from Regis University, John obtained his Private Pilot license in 1967, followed by a Commercial License, Instrument Rating and Certified Flight Instructor Rating. He was a flight instructor at the University of Illinois for 7 years.

Later, he flew "sight-seeing" trips in the Grand Canyon, crop dusted, and worked for a small airline. In 1979, John moved to Minnesota and worked as a corporate pilot. John moved to Lincoln, NE in 1989 when he was hired as a pilot by the state of Nebraska, Department of Aeronautics. He retired as Chief Pilot in 2011.

John was proud of the fact that he logged almost 13,000 hours of flight time and never had a major incident. As John would say, "the number of take-offs and the number of landings should always be equal." After retirement, John enjoyed skiing, playing duplicate bridge, and travelling to Florida and Wisconsin to visit his family.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Catherine (Boehm) Wick, his brother, Tim Wick, and brother-in-law, James H. Kasdorf. He is survived by his sisters, Elizabeth (Betty) Kasdorf and Mary K. Wick, and sister-in-law Lori Wick, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at the Harder Funeral Home, Brookfield, Wisconsin at a later date. John will be laid to rest beside his parents at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee, WI. Memorials may be made to: NET, Nebraska Education TV, 1800 N. 33rd Street, Lincoln, NE 68503


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Harder Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
Dave Aldrich
School
June 22, 2021
Dave Aldrich
School
June 22, 2021
Dave Aldrich
School
June 22, 2021
Dave Aldrich
School
June 22, 2021
Dave Aldrich
School
June 22, 2021
John's outstanding flight instruction at the University of Illinois set me off on a great trajectory: Navy Light Attack, Eastern Airlines, American Airlines, and now the FAA. Nearing re-retirement myself, I thought to look him up to thank him. Now I see that I'm too late. Fond memories of a great guy!
Dave Aldrich
School
June 22, 2021
Just learned of John's passing by way of a Dominican HS Newsletter... Ironically, I first met John, a senior at Regis during freshman orientation when he reached out to me and my parents. And being from small world Milwaukee, turns out my parents were good friends as young adults with John's parents so the conversation flowed easily. I did not know John at Dominican, but distinctly remember him over that one year at Regis as positive, sincere, warm and affable... Over the years, I always wondered where life's path had taken John. And it looks like he carried on well... May you be resting in peace while enjoying knee deep powder!!! Warm thoughts and prayers to loved ones and family...
Bob Madritsch
March 6, 2021
John Francis will be deeply missed by all of us here at Cappy's. It was a pleasure having another John Francis around. Our thoughts & prayers go out to his family. God bless.
John Caporale
March 4, 2021
Fond memories of flying the right seat with John a couple of times and associating with him at the Department of Aeronautics.
Tom Trumble
March 1, 2021
I was saddened to hear of John's passing. We met many years ago when were University employees. Our friendship continued as semi-regular attendees at Mulligan's for afternoon 'beverages'. He's been on my mailing list for football, baseball and calendars from my real estate business the past 15 years ~ crazy how fast the time goes... we had some good laughs! My sympathy to his family.
Char Hazzard
March 1, 2021
I MISS you John, LOVE YOU, Brother!
MARY WICK
February 28, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about John. We hope all the good memories you shared will help you during this sad time. Sending our thoughts and prayers.
Larry and Debbie Rittberg
February 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results