John F. Wick

October 15, 1945 - February 8, 2021

John logged his final flight on February 8, 2021 and landed smoothly on the runway to Heaven. He died of complications after cancer surgery. Born October 15, 1945, John loved to fly. After graduating from Regis University, John obtained his Private Pilot license in 1967, followed by a Commercial License, Instrument Rating and Certified Flight Instructor Rating. He was a flight instructor at the University of Illinois for 7 years.

Later, he flew "sight-seeing" trips in the Grand Canyon, crop dusted, and worked for a small airline. In 1979, John moved to Minnesota and worked as a corporate pilot. John moved to Lincoln, NE in 1989 when he was hired as a pilot by the state of Nebraska, Department of Aeronautics. He retired as Chief Pilot in 2011.

John was proud of the fact that he logged almost 13,000 hours of flight time and never had a major incident. As John would say, "the number of take-offs and the number of landings should always be equal." After retirement, John enjoyed skiing, playing duplicate bridge, and travelling to Florida and Wisconsin to visit his family.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Catherine (Boehm) Wick, his brother, Tim Wick, and brother-in-law, James H. Kasdorf. He is survived by his sisters, Elizabeth (Betty) Kasdorf and Mary K. Wick, and sister-in-law Lori Wick, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at the Harder Funeral Home, Brookfield, Wisconsin at a later date. John will be laid to rest beside his parents at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee, WI. Memorials may be made to: NET, Nebraska Education TV, 1800 N. 33rd Street, Lincoln, NE 68503