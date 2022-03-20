Menu
John W. Wright
1959 - 2022
BORN
1959
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Roper & Sons Inc
10851 N 148Th St
Waverly, NE

John W. Wright

September 28, 1959 - March 17, 2022

John W. Wright, 62, of Greenwood passed away March 17, 2022. Born September 28, 1959, in Lincoln, NE to John and Priscilla (Price) Wright, Jr. John was an avid outdoorsman.

Family members include his significant other, Laurie Temple; brother Steve (Linda) Wright, all of Greenwood; sister Belinda (Dan) Miller, Lincoln. Preceded in death by his parents and sister Roxanne Weil.

Graveside Service: 2:00 p.m. Wednesday (3-23-22) Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, Greenwood, NE. Memorials to the ALS Association. Visitation with family present from 4-6 pm Tuesday (3-22-22) Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 N. 148th Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Roper & Sons Inc
10851 N 148Th St, Waverly, NE
Mar
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Greenwood Memorial Cemetery
Greenwood, NE
