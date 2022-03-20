John W. Wright

September 28, 1959 - March 17, 2022

John W. Wright, 62, of Greenwood passed away March 17, 2022. Born September 28, 1959, in Lincoln, NE to John and Priscilla (Price) Wright, Jr. John was an avid outdoorsman.

Family members include his significant other, Laurie Temple; brother Steve (Linda) Wright, all of Greenwood; sister Belinda (Dan) Miller, Lincoln. Preceded in death by his parents and sister Roxanne Weil.

Graveside Service: 2:00 p.m. Wednesday (3-23-22) Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, Greenwood, NE. Memorials to the ALS Association. Visitation with family present from 4-6 pm Tuesday (3-22-22) Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 N. 148th Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com