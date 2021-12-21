JoLene Ann Currie

October 6, 1954 - December 18, 2021

JoLene Ann Currie, 67, of Lincoln passed into the arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on December 18, 2021. Born October 6, 1954, in Mapleton, IA to Eugene and Janet (King) Summers. JoLene was a preschool teacher and later a secretary/office manager for Temple Baptist Church. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church and TOPS group. She loved holding her grandchildren and listening to the baby giggles. She was the bride to Dwayne for 44 wonderful years. She found joy in serving others and always finding the humorous side of life. She is loved by her family members which include her husband, Dwayne; children Matthew Currie, and Emily (Thomas) Wilson, all of Lincoln, Daniel (Kinzi) Currie, and Andrew (Megan) Currie, all of Houston, TX; grandchildren Olivia, Owen, Caleb, Mason, Parker, Abby Kate, Zander, and London; sister Brenda (Al) White, Dalton, GA. Preceded in death by her parents, sister Carmen Elliott, and brother Gene Summers. Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Thursday (12-23-21) Temple Baptist Church, 4940 Randolph Street. Burial will be 3:00 p.m. Thursday in Little Sioux Township Cemetery, Smithland, IA. Memorials to Whispering Cedars Baptist Camp, 49794 N. 320 Ave., Genoa, NE 68640. Visitation with family present from 3:30-6 pm Wednesday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com