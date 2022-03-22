Jonathan M. Jacobs

March 16, 2022

Jonathan was born to Steve and Nancy Jo (Shaffer) Jacobs and was raised in De Soto, MO, where he met his life-long friends the D-Town Crew. Jonathan met his wife Emily Dietzschold at UNL and they were married in July 2013.

Jonathan worked as a landscape designer at Finke Gardens and a computer programmer at Triumph Home Health Supplies. Jonathan passed away after a 18-month battle with cancer.

Jonathan is preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Jo Jacobs. He is survived by his wife Emily and father Steve Jacobs.

Memorials may be given to Save the Redwoods League or Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center. For information on the celebration of life please go to the Nebraska Cremation Society website.