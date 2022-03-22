Menu
Jonathan M. Jacobs
FUNERAL HOME
The Nebraska Cremation Society
911 N. Linden Street
Wahoo, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 23 2022
12:00p.m.
Auld Pavillion
Jonathan M. Jacobs

March 16, 2022

Jonathan was born to Steve and Nancy Jo (Shaffer) Jacobs and was raised in De Soto, MO, where he met his life-long friends the D-Town Crew. Jonathan met his wife Emily Dietzschold at UNL and they were married in July 2013.

Jonathan worked as a landscape designer at Finke Gardens and a computer programmer at Triumph Home Health Supplies. Jonathan passed away after a 18-month battle with cancer.

Jonathan is preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Jo Jacobs. He is survived by his wife Emily and father Steve Jacobs.

Memorials may be given to Save the Redwoods League or Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center. For information on the celebration of life please go to the Nebraska Cremation Society website.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Service
12:00p.m.
Auld Pavillion
1650 Memorial Drive, Lincoln, NE
Apr
23
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Auld Pavillion
1650 Memorial Drive, Lincoln, NE
Apr
23
Service
1:00p.m.
Auld Pavillion
1650 Memorial Drive, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
The Nebraska Cremation Society
