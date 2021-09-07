Menu
Jonathan B. Johnson
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Jonathan B. Johnson

May 20, 1959 - September 3, 2021

Jonathan B. Johnson, 62, of Lincoln passed away on September 3, 2021. Born May 20, 1959, to Burt E. and Mildred J. (Rubesh) Johnson in St. Paul, NE. Jon worked in the Oil Industry for the entirety of his career, working for Harms Oil-Sales, Fauser Energy, Forman Oil, and Jacobs Oil. He was a member of Southwood Lutheran Church and was also an Elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Family members include his wife, Jill; son Ben Johnson of Phoenix, AZ; mother Mildred of St. Paul, NE; siblings Ron Johnson of North Platte, NE, Monty Johnson of Beatrice, NE, and Sonia Harford of Lincoln, NE; numerous nieces and nephews. Jonathan is preceded in death by his father Burt and daughter, Lauren Johnson.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 9th at Southwood Lutheran Church at 10:00AM, with interment immediately following the service. A visitation will be held at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel Wednesday, September 8th from 5-7PM. Memorial contributions may be directed towards Food Bank of Lincoln and the Dialysis Center of Lincoln. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
NE
Sep
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Southwood Lutheran Church
NE
Sep
9
Interment
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jon came to work for me in the early 1980s as a tank wagon driver while still in college. I'm sure he was responsible for recruiting other Howard County young men to come to work with him. He learned from his coworkers about wholesale, branded and retail petroleum sales. He even made sure that he understood the accounting system. Years later when I decided to downsize, Jon proved his loyalty by staying with me and taking on more duties and responsibilities. After the death of his father, he realized that it was time for him to move on so that he could better provide for his family in 1996. He and Bergitta Lang were the backbone of my company for many years. We didn't take a lot of pictures of employees back then, it was usually of gas stations, bulk plants and equipment, but I did find this one from the early 1990s. Jon fought the good fight, rest in peace my friend.
Helen Foreman
September 14, 2021
Jon was a salesperson with honesty and integrity. We enjoyed his expertise and service and he will be missed. You are all in our thoughts and prayers
Dan O'Neill and the Kwik Stop Staff
Work
September 10, 2021
I started working with Jon in 2001 when I started my business. I was a novice in the oil industry and Jon taught me a lot in those early years. His territory changed several years ago but we still called each other occasionally. Jon was a mentor and a friend and will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with both his family and his oil family. Rest In Peace my friend.
Glenn C Roder
Friend
September 9, 2021
Jill, Ben, Sonia and family I am so sorry to learn of Jonathan's passing. I am keeping you all in my prayers. Grace and Peace
Christine Dempsey
September 8, 2021
