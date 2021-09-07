Jonathan B. Johnson

May 20, 1959 - September 3, 2021

Jonathan B. Johnson, 62, of Lincoln passed away on September 3, 2021. Born May 20, 1959, to Burt E. and Mildred J. (Rubesh) Johnson in St. Paul, NE. Jon worked in the Oil Industry for the entirety of his career, working for Harms Oil-Sales, Fauser Energy, Forman Oil, and Jacobs Oil. He was a member of Southwood Lutheran Church and was also an Elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Family members include his wife, Jill; son Ben Johnson of Phoenix, AZ; mother Mildred of St. Paul, NE; siblings Ron Johnson of North Platte, NE, Monty Johnson of Beatrice, NE, and Sonia Harford of Lincoln, NE; numerous nieces and nephews. Jonathan is preceded in death by his father Burt and daughter, Lauren Johnson.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 9th at Southwood Lutheran Church at 10:00AM, with interment immediately following the service. A visitation will be held at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel Wednesday, September 8th from 5-7PM. Memorial contributions may be directed towards Food Bank of Lincoln and the Dialysis Center of Lincoln. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.