Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jose A. Quintero
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Jose A. Quintero

June 16, 2021

Jose A. Quintero, age 85, of Lincoln, passed away on June 16, 2021. Rosary will be July 3, 2021 at 9:30am followed by a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Dr., Lincoln, NE 68506 followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. As a courtesy to the family, we will be attempting to live stream the services at: https://www.facebook.com/BMLFuneralStreaming/live it is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Rosary
9:30a.m.
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
7900 Trendwood Dr., Lincoln, NE
Jul
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
7900 Trendwood Dr., Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butherus Maser & Love.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.