Jose A. Quintero

June 16, 2021

Jose A. Quintero, age 85, of Lincoln, passed away on June 16, 2021. Rosary will be July 3, 2021 at 9:30am followed by a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Dr., Lincoln, NE 68506 followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. As a courtesy to the family, we will be attempting to live stream the services at: https://www.facebook.com/BMLFuneralStreaming/live it is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com