Joseph William Bouska, Sr.

January 23, 1974 - September 26, 2021

Joseph William Bouska, Sr., 47, of Nickerson, NE died on 9/26/2021. Joseph was born on 1/23/1974 in Ponca City, OK to William C. Bouska and Carol Ann (Autry). He worked for Tractor Supply. Joseph served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1992 – 1995.

Family members include his wife Melody (Waite); Children, Malia Bouska, Veronica Bouska, Joseph Bouska Jr., Francis Bouska; siblings, Albert Bouska and Crystal Gaither. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Francis and Violet (Voris) Bouska and his parents.