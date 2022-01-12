Menu
Joseph Wade Burkhiser
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Joseph Wade Burkhiser

June 22, 1945 - January 4, 2022

Joseph Wade Burkhiser, 76, Lincoln passed away after a valiant fight on January 4, 2022. Born June 22, 1945, in Nebraska City, NE to Charles and Mary (Burns) Burkhiser. Joseph proudly served the U.S. Army. He was a loving, kind and humble man.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Charles and Mary Burkhiser and beloved Siblings; Mary(James) Searl and Conde(Sally) Burkhiser. Survived by death are siblings; Regina (William) Pace and Helen (Michael) Pattrin. He has two chosen children: Angelina Mead and Tina (Bryce) Nerland. There are ten grandchildren mourning his loss. Also grieving is his partner in life, Susan Munson.

Catholic Burial Mass at Holy Name; January 13th at 10:30. Inurnment will be in the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Susan Munson as she devoted years of daily visits to him while in a nursing home prior to his death. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Service
10:30a.m.
Holy Name
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. I loved watching Joe playing sports growing up. Wish I could make the services but just had surgery. Prayers are with your family. Mike & Mary Pat Peters
Mike Peters
School
January 13, 2022
Our condolences and we know that your strength and outlook will bring focus to celebrating his life.
Kris & Brian
Other
January 12, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 12, 2022
Steve, Becky and Dylan Karaus
January 12, 2022
