Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph M. Conroy

Joseph M. Conroy

Lincoln, May 31, 1955 - June 16, 2021


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I had the opportunity to work at Conroy´s while going to UNL back in the early `80s. The entire family was the best, especially Joe. I am so sorry for your loss.
Carri Honz
Work
July 2, 2021
I've known Joe since we were kids in school! One of the nicest people I ever had the privilege of knowing! RIP old friend!
Gene Flynn
School
July 1, 2021
I was a regular Saturday morning donut lover at the bakery. I enjoyed Joe and his proud comments about his daughter's soccer ability. He also made the best peanut brittle around. He will be missed. Jeff Horst
JEFF HORST
Friend
July 1, 2021
Joe, you were a great hunting and fishing buddy. Some really great memories buddy!
Gary Massa
Friend
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results