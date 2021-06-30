To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
I had the opportunity to work at Conroy´s while going to UNL back in the early `80s. The entire family was the best, especially Joe. I am so sorry for your loss.
Carri Honz
Work
July 2, 2021
I've known Joe since we were kids in school! One of the nicest people I ever had the privilege of knowing! RIP old friend!
Gene Flynn
School
July 1, 2021
I was a regular Saturday morning donut lover at the bakery. I enjoyed Joe and his proud comments about his daughter's soccer ability. He also made the best peanut brittle around. He will be missed. Jeff Horst
JEFF HORST
Friend
July 1, 2021
Joe, you were a great hunting and fishing buddy.
Some really great memories buddy!