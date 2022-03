Joseph Marostica

March 30, 1927 - December 5, 2021

Graveside Service: 11 am Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Teresa Catholic Church, 735 S. 36th Street, Lincoln. Condolences at MetcalfFuneralServices.com