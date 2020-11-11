Joseph N. Miller

January 17, 1934 - November 07, 2020

Joseph Nicholas Miller died peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Born January 17, 1934, Joe, the youngest of Fred and Lena Miller's eight children, grew up on a farm near Yutan. After graduating from high school and serving two years in the army, Joe met Erma Rae Mahrt at a 4th of July picnic in 1956. They were married that October and spent the next 64 years raising a family together, working the farm where Joe grew up for a number of years and then, with a two-year transition through Wahoo, settling in Lincoln where Joe worked as a mechanic at the Goodyear Plant in Havelock. Joe and Erma Rae had five children: Daniel (married to Lynne), David (deceased as an infant), Pamela Young (married to Dave Young), Trent (married to Cindy), and Scott (married to Christine Cary). Their family has now grown to include nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Joe and Erma Rae are long-term members of the Indian Hills Community Church in Lincoln and Joe was active with the Youth for Christ Campus Life program, to which memorials for Joe may be made. Plans for Joe's final resting place are being arranged through Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln. Joe was a natural mechanic, able to fix things he knew nothing about. Upon moving to Wahoo, he opened a TV repair shop, having taught himself how to fix TVs while working on the farm. At Goodyear, he became an expert on operation and repair of the entire plant, including the new-fangled robots brought in to automate many tasks. He was a self-taught carpenter, building his own garage, a playhouse for his grandkids, and helping his own children to repair and maintain their houses. Joe was also a skilled woodworker; besides keeping the local hardware store stocked with model exploding outhouses, he fashioned beautiful rocking horses, wagons, and other toys for the children of his expanding family. Though Joe is gone, our memories persist and his handiwork will remind us all of him for many years to come. Due to the current Covid 19 situation, the family will have a private service. www.bmlfh.com