Joseph A. Swanda
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Family Funeral Care
5849 Fremont St
Lincoln, NE

Joseph A Swanda

July 27, 1958 - December 4, 2020

Joseph A Swanda, 62, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. He was born on July 27, 1958 in Lincoln to John and Jean (Eipperle) Swanda, Sr. He retired from BNSF Railroad after 43 years. Joseph is survived by sisters, Susan Street, Deborah Swanda, Laurie Jacobsen, Jaimie McGowan (Steve); brother, John (Jack) L. Swanda, Jr. (Karen), many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by parents, John L., Sr. and Jean R. Eipperle Swanda. A service will be planned at a later time. Please send memorials to the Joe Swanda Go Fund Me, Lincoln Foodnet, Lincoln Pride Fest, or the charity of your choice in Joe's name. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Family Funeral Care
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Will always remember the old days we shared . Happy memories cruising Broadway bars in that convertible of yours or on my MCycle.... You made me proud to be in your close circle of "family". Denver will never forget the SWANDA! The love & laughs we shared made so MANY of life's struggles back then easier to handle. Love you,miss you, thank you for sharing your life with us. "family"
Mary Kupfer(mother mary)
December 8, 2020
May the Lord be with your family in this difficult time.
Kathryn (Kahler) Smith
December 8, 2020
