Josephus Neal

March 6, 1942 - September 12, 2020

Josephus Neal, 78, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on September 12, 2020. Mr. Neal was born March 6, 1942 in Brownsville, TN to Judson & Marie (Douglas) Neal. Joe owned his own construction company and loved building things with his own hands and his own ideas. Joe was a hunter and fisherman and was active in the community. Always there with a helping hand and a wisecrack or five. He was deeply invested in his family and loved nothing more than to see everyone with full bellies and smiles on their faces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant child, Linda Marie Neal; adult children, Donald Taylor, Janice Cole, Stacie Neal; siblings, Emma Sue Mayers, Judson Neal, Jr., Marcel Neal. Survived by his wife, Dottie Vanderharr; daughter, Lisa (Andrew Schneider) Neal; son, Kevin Hicks; siblings, Albert Neal, Liza Oguin, Juanita (Jon) Goshay, Alma Vaught, Barron Neal, Pam Neal; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Rev. Tremaine M. Combs will officiate. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00P-8:00P, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.