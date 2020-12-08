Joshua Peter Brumm

September 23, 1996 - December 2, 2020

Joshua Peter Brumm of Avon, Colorado, originally from Seward, was born on September 23rd, 1996 to Scott and Lynn (Baden) Brumm in Lincoln, NE. Joshua attended St. John Lutheran School in Seward, Nebraska from Kindergarten through eighth grade. He then went to Seward High School, graduating in 2015. Following high school, Joshua attended Concordia University in Seward. In 2019, Joshua moved to Colorado to work at a ski resort as a snowboard instructor, which he greatly enjoyed. Joshua enjoyed many years of performing in various choirs, musicals, plays, and theatre. He also loved playing guitar, listening to music, and gaming with friends. Joshua spent three summers as a camp counselor at Camp Omega, Minnesota; Camp Perkins, Idaho; and Camp Southern Ground, Georgia. This past summer, Joshua volunteered as a Special Olympics coach, assisting with the cycling team. When asked to provide a bio for a theater performance, Joshua stated: "Professional scuba enthusiast, hobbies include, but are not limited to, grass smelling, consuming the solid state of the water cycle, lint, and amateur garage door repair." This gives you a glimpse of how Joshua could light up a room with his humor and wit. Joshua passed away on December 2, 2020 in Brighton, Colorado at the age of 24 years, 2 month and 9 days, following a snowboarding accident. Joshua is survived by his parents , Lynn Brumm, Seward, Nebraska; Scott and Sarah Brumm, Seward, Nebraska; sisters, Morgan Brumm, Sky Brumm, and Eve Brumm, Seward, Nebraska; grandparents, John Baden, Seward, Nebraska, Robert and Lois Brumm, Stockbridge, Michigan; aunts and uncles Connie Dahm, Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin, Nancy (Jason) Richters, Utica, Nebraska, Robert Jr. (Marilyn) Brumm, Stockbridge, Michigan, Dan (Sarah) Brumm, Seward, Nebraska, Laura (Todd) Meyers, St. Clair Shores, Michigan; many cousins and friends. Joshua was preceded in death by his grandma Sandy Baden, but that's okay, because they are now together eating mac`n cheese with hot dogs and playing on the slip and slide. Memorials in care of Special Olympics, summer camp tuition assistance fund or donor's choice.