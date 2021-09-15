Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joy Elaine Schwindt
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St
Lincoln, NE

Joy Elaine Schwindt

September 29, 1944 - September 10, 2021

Joy Elaine Schwindt (Tigges), 76, of Lincoln passed away on September 10, 2021. Born in Sioux City, Iowa on September 29, 1944, she was lovingly adopted by Wilbur and Marguerite Tigges of rural Peterson, Iowa. Joy was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Evangelical and Reformed church of rural Peterson. She attended Brook consolidated school and graduated Aurelia High School in 1962. She attended business college in Sioux City and then moved to Lincoln where she met the love her life, Roger.

She worked at Midwest Life Insurance, and later at Goodrich Middle School. When Joy's daughters were in grade school she volunteered countless hours as a Bible school teacher, a Girl Scout leader, for the PTA and at the Red Cross. Some of Joy's greatest pleasures in life were spending time with her family, talking to friends, reading, playing cards and cuddling with cats. She was a loving and supportive wife, mother and friend.

Preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Marguerite Tigges, Grandparents, Bertha and Arthur Lindlief and William and Ester Tigges, brother Lynn Lief Tigges, nephew Roger Dewayne Tigges, sister in law Marilyn Tigges, parents in law John and Florence Schwindt and brother in law Ronnie Schwindt. Survived by her husband Roger John Schwindt, daughters, sons in law Donna Schwindt and Matt Cunitz (El Cerrito, California) and Debbi and Matt Cech (Lincoln), brother Neal Tigges (Phoenix), brother and sister in law Carroll and Elsie Tigges (Cherokee, IA) and brother in law Rick Schwindt (Harvard).

The family would like to extend their thanks for Joy's many caregivers from Tabitha Home Health, Ambassador Health and Tabitha Hospice care.

At Joy's request there will not be a funeral service. Condolences or personal reflections may be left online at www.wyuka.com. Memorials to family for future designation.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Wonderful memories of Joy. From Girl Scouts, West Lincoln School, church, being kinda neighbors and Donna and Debbie. Joy was always a giving person of her time, talents and fun loving personality. I think of her often and the special times we shared. My sympathy to Roger and the girls. Praying you will continue to carry on the JOY of her life.
Phyllis Hall
Friend
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results