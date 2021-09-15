Joy Elaine Schwindt

September 29, 1944 - September 10, 2021

Joy Elaine Schwindt (Tigges), 76, of Lincoln passed away on September 10, 2021. Born in Sioux City, Iowa on September 29, 1944, she was lovingly adopted by Wilbur and Marguerite Tigges of rural Peterson, Iowa. Joy was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Evangelical and Reformed church of rural Peterson. She attended Brook consolidated school and graduated Aurelia High School in 1962. She attended business college in Sioux City and then moved to Lincoln where she met the love her life, Roger.

She worked at Midwest Life Insurance, and later at Goodrich Middle School. When Joy's daughters were in grade school she volunteered countless hours as a Bible school teacher, a Girl Scout leader, for the PTA and at the Red Cross. Some of Joy's greatest pleasures in life were spending time with her family, talking to friends, reading, playing cards and cuddling with cats. She was a loving and supportive wife, mother and friend.

Preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Marguerite Tigges, Grandparents, Bertha and Arthur Lindlief and William and Ester Tigges, brother Lynn Lief Tigges, nephew Roger Dewayne Tigges, sister in law Marilyn Tigges, parents in law John and Florence Schwindt and brother in law Ronnie Schwindt. Survived by her husband Roger John Schwindt, daughters, sons in law Donna Schwindt and Matt Cunitz (El Cerrito, California) and Debbi and Matt Cech (Lincoln), brother Neal Tigges (Phoenix), brother and sister in law Carroll and Elsie Tigges (Cherokee, IA) and brother in law Rick Schwindt (Harvard).

The family would like to extend their thanks for Joy's many caregivers from Tabitha Home Health, Ambassador Health and Tabitha Hospice care.

At Joy's request there will not be a funeral service. Condolences or personal reflections may be left online at www.wyuka.com. Memorials to family for future designation.