Joy Louise Smith

February 13, 1922 - June 15, 2021

Joy Louise Smith, 99, of Lincoln, died June 15, 2021. She was born on February 13, 1922 in Weeping Water, NE to William & Valera (Crockett) Haith. Joy married Gail N. Smith on February 14, 1942.

Survivors include sons, David & Dennis Smith; daughter, Susan Poulin (Smith); 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and daughters-in-law, Kelly Stanley Smith & Margie Smith. Preceded in death by husband, Gail, son Carson (Kit) Smith; and granddaughter, Laurel Lea Smith.

Visitation with family present: 6-8 pm Friday (6/18/21) at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Graveside service: 11 am Saturday (6/19/21) at Springfield Memorial Cemetery, Springfield, Nebraska. Memorials to Journey House End-of-Life Care (Tabitha Foundation). Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.