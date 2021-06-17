Menu
Joy Louise Smith
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Joy Louise Smith

February 13, 1922 - June 15, 2021

Joy Louise Smith, 99, of Lincoln, died June 15, 2021. She was born on February 13, 1922 in Weeping Water, NE to William & Valera (Crockett) Haith. Joy married Gail N. Smith on February 14, 1942.

Survivors include sons, David & Dennis Smith; daughter, Susan Poulin (Smith); 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and daughters-in-law, Kelly Stanley Smith & Margie Smith. Preceded in death by husband, Gail, son Carson (Kit) Smith; and granddaughter, Laurel Lea Smith.

Visitation with family present: 6-8 pm Friday (6/18/21) at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Graveside service: 11 am Saturday (6/19/21) at Springfield Memorial Cemetery, Springfield, Nebraska. Memorials to Journey House End-of-Life Care (Tabitha Foundation). Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 17, 2021.
Gail and Joy were very good friends of my folks and I believe Dad and Gail graduated from high school together. Used to see them at the high school reunion every year. So sorry for all our losses in this great lady and family friend. Sorry I missed the cemetery service. I have taken over the family farm now that my mom just passed away this past April 26. I also serve as the Vice President of the cemetery board and am the grave leveler and seeder at the cemetery. God Bless all the my see this and your families.
Bob And Amy Green (George & Harriet Green 's son )
Friend
June 22, 2021
Good-bye is NOT forever, Good-bye is NOT the end... It only means we will miss you... until we MEET AGAIN! (in Heaven). YOU were truly our JOY!
Kathy and Neil Butler
Friend
June 21, 2021
Dave and family so sorry for your loss. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Erika Murphy
June 18, 2021
Sending heartfelt sympathy to all the family..I was so fortunate to have had Joy as a friend since the early 80´s ..Really Enjoyed our phone calls over the past year. May the Lord be your comfort during this sad time Joy was truly a Blessing to all who knew her
Happy Smith
Friend
June 18, 2021
Dave and family, so very sorry for the loss of your mother. She had a beautiful smile and I'm sure she was a very special lady.
Phyliss Bourne
June 18, 2021
I love you Grandma I'll never forget our trip to California when I thought I was getting drunk off your iced tea LOL you made me laugh so many times Grandma Joy
Darcie Smith
June 17, 2021
