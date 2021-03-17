Joy Ann Unger Sommerhalder

February 6, 1933 - January 21, 2021

Joy Ann Unger Sommerhalder died peacefully on January 21st, 2021. Joy was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, on February 6th, 1933. She graduated from Lincoln High School where she sang in Octet, musicals and several trios which performed for many local concerts and community events. After briefly attending the University of Nebraska, Joy worked in advertising at Gold's Department Store followed by KFOR Radio, including KFOR's continuity department for which she put her creativity to work writing commercials.

On June 6th, 1952, Joy married the love of her life, Del Sommerhalder. Though growing up in different locations, Joy and Del were baptized, confirmed, and married in United Church of Christ churches. It was through their respective youth fellowships that they met. Their shared love of music was evident in the numerous choirs, quartets and family songfests in which they participated over the years. Joy and Del also recorded various jingles in the late 1950's for KFOR. Additionally, Joy directed children's choirs at the Federated Church in Aurora, Nebraska, and Eastridge Presbyterian Church in Lincoln.

Joy was a devoted mother to her children, Jane and John, and enjoyed planning family celebrations and supporting their activities. She also was a great partner to Del in his banking endeavors including serving on the Board of Directors of the Bank of Brady in Brady, Nebraska. Joy shared Del's passion for improving those bank communities, facilitating access to medical care, community services and affordable housing. In recognition of their contributions, Joy and Del were made Admirals in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska.In their later years, to enjoy more of their grandchildren's activities, Joy and Del established second home in Dallas, making it their primary residence in 2016.

Joy is survived by her daughter Jane Wilson and husband, David, of Dallas, Texas; son John and wife, Joan, of Southlake, Texas; grandchildren Clark and wife, Maggie, Wilson and Matt and wife, Sofie, Wilson of Dallas, Josh, Sarah and Danny Sommerhalder of Southlake, Texas: and great-granddaughters Audrey and Penelope of Dallas, Texas. She is additionally survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Lena Unger, brother Aaron L. "Bud" Unger and her beloved husband of 66 years, Del Sommerhalder.

A private family ceremony was held in Dallas and Joy was laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Dallas. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association. She will be deeply missed by many.