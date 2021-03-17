Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joy Ann Unger Sommerhalder
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021

Joy Ann Unger Sommerhalder

February 6, 1933 - January 21, 2021

Joy Ann Unger Sommerhalder died peacefully on January 21st, 2021. Joy was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, on February 6th, 1933. She graduated from Lincoln High School where she sang in Octet, musicals and several trios which performed for many local concerts and community events. After briefly attending the University of Nebraska, Joy worked in advertising at Gold's Department Store followed by KFOR Radio, including KFOR's continuity department for which she put her creativity to work writing commercials.

On June 6th, 1952, Joy married the love of her life, Del Sommerhalder. Though growing up in different locations, Joy and Del were baptized, confirmed, and married in United Church of Christ churches. It was through their respective youth fellowships that they met. Their shared love of music was evident in the numerous choirs, quartets and family songfests in which they participated over the years. Joy and Del also recorded various jingles in the late 1950's for KFOR. Additionally, Joy directed children's choirs at the Federated Church in Aurora, Nebraska, and Eastridge Presbyterian Church in Lincoln.

Joy was a devoted mother to her children, Jane and John, and enjoyed planning family celebrations and supporting their activities. She also was a great partner to Del in his banking endeavors including serving on the Board of Directors of the Bank of Brady in Brady, Nebraska. Joy shared Del's passion for improving those bank communities, facilitating access to medical care, community services and affordable housing. In recognition of their contributions, Joy and Del were made Admirals in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska.In their later years, to enjoy more of their grandchildren's activities, Joy and Del established second home in Dallas, making it their primary residence in 2016.

Joy is survived by her daughter Jane Wilson and husband, David, of Dallas, Texas; son John and wife, Joan, of Southlake, Texas; grandchildren Clark and wife, Maggie, Wilson and Matt and wife, Sofie, Wilson of Dallas, Josh, Sarah and Danny Sommerhalder of Southlake, Texas: and great-granddaughters Audrey and Penelope of Dallas, Texas. She is additionally survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Lena Unger, brother Aaron L. "Bud" Unger and her beloved husband of 66 years, Del Sommerhalder.

A private family ceremony was held in Dallas and Joy was laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Dallas. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association. She will be deeply missed by many.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Jane & John, I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers and blessings to you all!
Todd Stingley
March 21, 2021
My parents, Herb and Virginia Reese were neighbors of Joy and Del and shared many wonderful times together. Joy was also at Lincoln High School with my father in-law, Wally Barnett, who also sang in many of the different groups there. What a wonderful obituary. May she Rest In Peace.
Ann Barnett
March 17, 2021
Our sympathy and condolences to the Sommerhalder family. Joy was a wonderful lady.
Mark A Hunzeker
March 17, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results